How Food Lion Applies Omnichannel Thinking to Talent Acquisition

In today’s competitive labor market, grocers must modernize hiring practices to attract and retain top talent across stores, distribution centers and digital operations. Jessica Griffin, talent acquisition manager III at Food Lion, will share how the leading grocery retailer is applying omnichannel thinking to talent acquisition at this year's GroceryTech.

From June 10-12, Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.

In Griffin’s session, "Omnichannel Hiring Strategies: How Food Lion Attracts Top Talent," she will divulge how Food Lion is leveraging AI-driven sourcing, mobile-first applications, virtual onboarding and data-driven recruitment strategies to find the top talent. Attendees will discover how to optimize hiring funnels, reduce churn, and align talent strategy with evolving tech needs. From gig work integration to front-line empowerment, attendees will learn how to build resilient, tech-savvy workforces ready to meet today’s omnichannel demands.