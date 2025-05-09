How Food Lion Applies Omnichannel Thinking to Talent Acquisition
Talent acquisition manager to speak about modern hiring practices during GroceryTech 2025
With more than 10 years of experience and seven years of team leadership, Griffin has become a powerhouse in talent acquisition. As a forward-thinking leader at Ahold Delhaize-owned Food Lion, she’s not just filling roles – she’s also building the future of work, one strategic hire at a time. Her approach is simple: make things easier, make them better and make them matter.
Griffin is known for improving outdated processes, accelerating hiring timelines and recruiting top talent that drives real business results. With a strong foundation from North Carolina A&T State University, she brings a powerful mix of innovation, relationship building and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
Griffin’s work as a certified career coach and published author shows that her passion extends beyond the workplace. She’s on a mission to help others unlock their full potential, whether it’s guiding candidates through career pivots or mentoring future leaders.
Griffin joins a stellar lineup of industry experts on the GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as Walmart, Albertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Save A Lot, Heritage Grocers Group, Giant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.
