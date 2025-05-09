 Skip to main content

How Food Lion Applies Omnichannel Thinking to Talent Acquisition

Talent acquisition manager to speak about modern hiring practices during GroceryTech 2025
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech

In today’s competitive labor market, grocers must modernize hiring practices to attract and retain top talent across stores, distribution centers and digital operations. Jessica Griffin, talent acquisition manager III at Food Lion, will share how the leading grocery retailer is applying omnichannel thinking to talent acquisition at this year's GroceryTech.

From June 10-12, Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

In Griffin’s session, "Omnichannel Hiring Strategies: How Food Lion Attracts Top Talent," she will divulge how Food Lion is leveraging AI-driven sourcing, mobile-first applications, virtual onboarding and data-driven recruitment strategies to find the top talent. Attendees will discover how to optimize hiring funnels, reduce churn, and align talent strategy with evolving tech needs. From gig work integration to front-line empowerment, attendees will learn how to build resilient, tech-savvy workforces ready to meet today’s omnichannel demands.

With more than 10 years of experience and seven years of team leadership, Griffin has become a powerhouse in talent acquisition. As a forward-thinking leader at Ahold Delhaize-owned Food Lion, she’s not just filling roles – she’s also building the future of work, one strategic hire at a time. Her approach is simple: make things easier, make them better and make them matter.

Griffin is known for improving outdated processes, accelerating hiring timelines and recruiting top talent that drives real business results. With a strong foundation from North Carolina A&T State University, she brings a powerful mix of innovation, relationship building and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Griffin’s work as a certified career coach and published author shows that her passion extends beyond the workplace. She’s on a mission to help others unlock their full potential, whether it’s guiding candidates through career pivots or mentoring future leaders.

Griffin joins a stellar lineup of industry experts on the GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as Walmart, Albertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Save A LotHeritage Grocers Group, Giant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.  
 
Discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail. Registration for GroceryTech is open to qualified grocery retail leaders, but space is limited, so register today.
GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

