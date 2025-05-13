 Skip to main content

How Kroger Uses Tech to Attract, Engage and Retain Employees

VP will join GroceryTech for a revealing fireside chat about national retailer's associate strategy
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
grocerytech 2025

Workforce challenges abound in today’s grocery environment, but savvy food retailers are turning to technology to attract, engage and retain associates. In a fireside chat at this year’s GroceryTech event, Kroger VP of Associate and Operations Product Experience Mindy Rector will discuss how the national grocer uses tech tools to make its employees’ lives easier while also enhancing the customer experience. 

Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

In the “Kroger’s Tech-Driven Journey to Engaging Associates” session, Rector will share how the national grocer equips its associates with the right tools throughout its supply chain. Rector will also divulge how she is championing women’s initiatives in the food retail industry.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In her role at Kroger, Rector spearheads the development and implementation of technology strategies that enhance the comprehensive associate experience. Her responsibilities encompass the seamless flow of products from suppliers and manufacturing plants; through the supply chain, stores and fulfillment centers; to ultimately reach customers. Additionally, Rector oversees the tools used by associates across the enterprise.

Rector joins a stellar speaker lineup for this year’s GroceryTech. Executives scheduled to speak at the event represent such influential retailers as WalmartAlbertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Food LionSave A LotHeritage Grocers GroupGiant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.  

GroceryTech is where forward-thinking grocery leaders connect, collaborate and explore the future of retail technology. Discover game-changing tech by registering for this year’s event. Space is limited, so secure your spot today.

REGISTER
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds