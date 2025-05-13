How Kroger Uses Tech to Attract, Engage and Retain Employees
In her role at Kroger, Rector spearheads the development and implementation of technology strategies that enhance the comprehensive associate experience. Her responsibilities encompass the seamless flow of products from suppliers and manufacturing plants; through the supply chain, stores and fulfillment centers; to ultimately reach customers. Additionally, Rector oversees the tools used by associates across the enterprise.
Rector joins a stellar speaker lineup for this year’s GroceryTech. Executives scheduled to speak at the event represent such influential retailers as Walmart, Albertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Food Lion, Save A Lot, Heritage Grocers Group, Giant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.
GroceryTech is where forward-thinking grocery leaders connect, collaborate and explore the future of retail technology. Discover game-changing tech by registering for this year’s event. Space is limited, so secure your spot today.