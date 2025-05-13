How Kroger Uses Tech to Attract, Engage and Retain Employees

Workforce challenges abound in today’s grocery environment, but savvy food retailers are turning to technology to attract, engage and retain associates. In a fireside chat at this year’s GroceryTech event, Kroger VP of Associate and Operations Product Experience Mindy Rector will discuss how the national grocer uses tech tools to make its employees’ lives easier while also enhancing the customer experience.

Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.

In the “Kroger’s Tech-Driven Journey to Engaging Associates” session, Rector will share how the national grocer equips its associates with the right tools throughout its supply chain. Rector will also divulge how she is championing women’s initiatives in the food retail industry.