Walmart Drone Delivery Takes Off in 5 Major Cities

Retailer expands capability in partnership with Wing
Emily Crowe
Walmart drones
Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service across five states.

Walmart has become the first retailer to scale its drone delivery to five states with its recently announced service expansion in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa. The new service will launch at 100 stores throughout Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas, in addition to current operations in Northwest Arkansas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“As we look ahead, drone delivery will remain a key part of our commitment to redefining retail,” said Greg Cathey, SVP, Walmart U.S. transformation and innovation. “We’re pushing the boundaries of convenience to better serve our customers, making shopping faster and easier than ever before.”

Continued Cathey: "This expansion of our drone delivery service marks a significant milestone in that journey. As the first retailer to scale drone delivery, Walmart is once again demonstrating its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our delivery offerings with a focus on speed." 

Walmart is continuing its partnership with Wing as it expands the delivery service. Wing operates within FAA guidelines and flies its drones within up to a 6-mile aircraft range from any given store. 

“This is real drone delivery at scale,” said Adam Woodworth, CEO of Wing. “People all around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have made drone delivery part of their normal shopping habits over the past year. Now we’re excited to share this ultra-fast delivery experience with millions more people across many more U.S. cities.” 

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

