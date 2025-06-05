Walmart Drone Delivery Takes Off in 5 Major Cities

Walmart has become the first retailer to scale its drone delivery to five states with its recently announced service expansion in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa. The new service will launch at 100 stores throughout Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas, in addition to current operations in Northwest Arkansas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“As we look ahead, drone delivery will remain a key part of our commitment to redefining retail,” said Greg Cathey, SVP, Walmart U.S. transformation and innovation. “We’re pushing the boundaries of convenience to better serve our customers, making shopping faster and easier than ever before.”

Continued Cathey: "This expansion of our drone delivery service marks a significant milestone in that journey. As the first retailer to scale drone delivery, Walmart is once again demonstrating its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our delivery offerings with a focus on speed."