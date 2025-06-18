Amazon CEO Says AI Will Reduce Its Corporate Workforce
In his annual letter to shareholders in April, Jassy already affirmed that AI will essentially touch every customer experience and enable new ones.
Amazon has rolled out Alexa+, its next-generation Alexa personal assistant, introduced “Lens” and “Buy for Me” shopping features, added Customer Service Chatbot with GenAI, and launched AI advertising tools.
The company is also using GenAI in its internal operations. In its fulfillment network, it’s using the technology to improve inventory placement and demand forecasting. Amazon’s Vision Assisted Sort Station (VASS) aims to help employees at delivery stations more efficiently identify and sort packages before they’re loaded onto delivery vans.
Plus, during Amazon’s recent Delivering the Future event, in Dortmund, Germany, the company introduced Vulcan, its first robot with a sense of touch — the ability to understand when and how it makes contact with an object, using key advances in engineering and physical AI.
"Today, we have over 1,000 generative AI services and applications in progress or built, but at our scale, that’s a small fraction of what we will ultimately build," wrote Jassy in his June 17 message. "We’re going to lean in further in the coming months."
