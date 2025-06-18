Amazon CEO Says AI Will Reduce Its Corporate Workforce

Amazon is using an AI shopping assistant to help customers around the world discover new products and make more informed purchase decisions.

In a June 17 message to employees, Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy praised GenAI's potential to make customers lives better and easier. However, Jassy also acknowledged that as the technology weaves itself into virtually every corner of the company, it will also change the Amazon workforce.

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” he wrote. “It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

Jassy encouraged employees to educate themselves about the technology and “use and experiment with AI whenever you can, participate in your team’s brainstorms to figure out how to invent for our customers more quickly and expansively, and how to get more done with scrappier teams.”

He went on to write, “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, [who] help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company.”