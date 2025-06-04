Walmart Leans Into AI to Redefine Its Business
During their journeys to utilize AI, said Gosby, retailers must never lose sight of what consumers really want. They will still always seek out “convenience without compromise, speed without risk, personalization with control and consent,” Gosby shared.
The Future Is Agentic AI
For its part, Walmart recently shared some of its work with agentic AI, which can take actions on behalf of the customers using it. The retailer is focused on using the technology to solve for specific use cases tailored to its business needs, including tasks such as item comparison and shopping journey completion, all within its GenAI-powered shopping assistant.
Merchant tools are also getting the agentic AI treatment, automating many time-intensive tasks like entry and analysis, as well as the Trend-to-Product tool that shortens the traditional production timeline for Walmart fashion.
“[W]e are exploring agentic systems to further optimize activities across our ecosystem such as associate tasks in our stores, customer shopping journeys online and merchandise planning in our home office,” wrote Hari Vasudev, chief technology officer, Walmart U.S., in a company blog post. “In our Customer Support Assistant, agents are already routing, resolving and, increasingly, acting autonomously to automate the mundane and free associates to focus on more complex tasks.”
