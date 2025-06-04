Walmart Leans Into AI to Redefine Its Business

Walmart is bringing AI functionality to even more of its operations to make shopping more seamless.

When it comes to the power of AI at retail, Walmart recognizes the fact that the future won’t be defined by AI for its own sake, but by how well AI serves its customers’ needs. The retailer is shedding light on its technology and AI strategy following the release of its new Retail Rewired Report, and in conjunction with its annual Associates Week, being held June 4-6 in Walmart’s hometown of Bentonville, Ark.

The report takes a closer look at how technology is reshaping the way people shop, and has subsequently revealed growing trust in AI-based shopping recommendations. In fact, the gap between the trust in AI-based recommendations versus those given by an influencer is only shrinking, with 27% of respondents preferring AI suggestions and 24% favoring those from influencers.

SVP Tech Strategy & Emerging Tech Desiree Gosby believes this is a profound shift, and is happening because AI is helping shoppers with a profoundly personal experience, and the technology can create highly personalized recommendations.

According to the report, shoppers today are using AI in very functional ways – to compare prices, shipping times and availability, receive alerts on price drops, and to narrow down options. The technology has its limitations, however, with shoppers sharing that they are more comfortable using digital assistants for lower-ticket purchases like household essentials, as opposed to more emotionally significant items like furniture or groceries.

Moreover, shoppers still have a strong desire for human oversight and control, with 46% of respondents saying they were either somewhat unlikely or very unlikely to use a digital assistant or agent to handle an entire shopping trip.