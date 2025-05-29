EXCLUSIVE: The Next Generation of Category Management

Category Management principles have proven robust over the last three decades, but there is a next generation of these practices emerging, according to Dr. Harris.

PG: How is the new Category Management, fueled by AI, different than the traditional principles and practices – it's not just CatMan 2.0, right?

BH: Even though Category Management has been very successful and it’s now been done for 35 years, it has some limitations. My original concept was that Category Management was the way to differentiate ourselves, and has evolved to be more tactical.

A lot of people today might think, “Oh, I have planograms and promotions and assortment planning.” That’s a piece of it, but it’s not the real reason for Category Management, which is more strategic.

Also, if it takes you a few months to build a joint business plan for a category, lots of things can change. You have to be able to do Category Management much more quickly and AI enables that.

The other thing is that Category Management tends to look at the past and present rather than trying to anticipate how categories are going to be driven by trends in the future. AI is really powerful at being able to put together all kinds of different data sources and provide much more accurate projections and much more quickly.

For the next generation of Category Management, there are two things that need to come together. First, we have to upgrade the process. The traditional eight steps play a very important role, but they've got to be upgraded and better connected to strategy. And secondly, we have to capitalize on all these new data sources. AI is going to give us the ability to do that – to connect the dots.

The next generation of Category Management, then, will be an upgraded process, above and beyond the eight steps, and driven by the power of AI. It’s not Category Management 2.0, which would be tweaking one of the steps here and there. It's absolutely next generation that builds on the traditional proven practices while addressing limitations of the industry today and provides the foundation to unlock exceptional growth opportunities for all parties involved.

PG: How fast can this new technology go, in terms of saving time for store teams? How does this free up staff to do other things, instead of merely replacing them?

BH: We were just talking to a retailer who said they were excited because they see it being more about empowering and not replacing – for people to do better work, smarter work, quicker work.

We’ve always been a people business, right? People come and see us and even if they shop online, we are still connected to people. That’s not going to change, and the human touch is going to be critical.

But at the same time, AI can help us analyze a lot more data, at a much faster pace and provide us with real-time insights that are in sync with the overall strategy so we can execute more effectively in the marketplace. With AiRICA, we are developing a Category Manager’s AI assistant that can make the teams lot more efficient and productive.

PG: Finally, on a personal level, Dr. Harris, what do you like best about this industry and its people, in terms of helping to provide them with solutions that affect and improve their day-to-day and long-term business?

BH: People in our industry tend to work in our industry for a long period of time. There are so many stories, like, “I started bagging groceries and went up through the ranks and become senior vice president.” Obviously, these are people who really understand how to connect to people.

Speaking for myself personally, in 1987, there wasn’t a single job in the world that had “Category Manager” in the title. About 10 years ago, somebody did a survey and estimated at that point there were 30,000 category managers in the world. Today, there are probably 100,000 people who have some title saying “Category Manager” and there's probably a million people who are directly involved in supporting Category Management work at retailers and manufacturers. People often ask me, “What's been the most satisfying thing for you?” It’s that. You think of all the families and all the individual growth that you've helped stimulate. Thirty-five years later, that's something that I've always felt a certain amount of pride about.