Instacart Appoints Chris Rogers New CEO

Current CEO Fidji Simo will help ensure a smooth transition by serving as chair of the Instacart board.
She continued: “He always does the right thing even when no one is looking, making sure we do what’s in the best interest of our partners, customers, shoppers and teams at every turn. That’s the hallmark of great CEOs. Plus, he is beloved by everyone who works with him, and he deeply understands the opportunity we have to invent the future of grocery, together with our partners.”
Rogers, who succeeds Simo on Aug. 15 when she transitions to a role as chair of the Instacart board, said that he is looking forward to pursuing that opportunity to guide the industry’s future: “Instacart sits at the center of how people shop, eat and care for their families — and that’s always been what inspires me most about our mission. Together with our partners, we’re transforming the future of grocery shopping, but more importantly, we’re helping people solve real, everyday needs. We have a world-class team, deep partnerships, leading technology and a bold vision for the future, and I’m honored to step in and lead Instacart’s next chapter."
He also thanked Simo for her impactful leadership. “Under Fidji’s leadership, Instacart transformed from an essential service into the leading grocery technology platform in North America — one that partners deeply with retailers and brands, serves millions of families, and is pushing the industry forward through innovation across AI, retail media and in-store technology,” he onted. “It’s rare to step into a role shaped by such a clear long-term vision and a relentless focus on execution, and I’m honored to continue the work she set in motion.”
As Rogers takes the reins in Instacart’s c-suite, he will also join the board of directors to which he reports. Until his new position is official, he will continue to oversee all aspects of the company’s commercial operations, including retailer relationships and expansions, ad sales and R&D, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, Instacart Business, and Instacart Health.
Rogers is also a board member at Spins, a Chicago-based insights firm for the natural, organic and specialty products industry, and at the nonprofit Ad Council. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University, in Canada.
A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.