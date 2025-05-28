Instacart Appoints Chris Rogers New CEO

Instacart has named a successor to outgoing CEO Fidji Simo. The grocery tech company tapped current Chief Business Officer Chris Rogers, a leader with extensive experience in the retail, CPG, tech and advertising sectors, to take the helm in mid-August.

Rogers will leverage his 20-year background in scaling businesses to drive further growth at Instacart. He has proved instrumental in Instacart’s expansion since joining the company in 2019, overseeing several acquisitions and turning Simo’s vision and ambition into action through the buildout of ad programs, the rapid expansion of Instacart’s retail partner network and the rollout of new tech capabilities.

Before joining Instacart nearly six years ago, the newly named CEO spent 11 years at Apple, where he was managing director for Apple Canada, and before that, he steered Apple’s Carrier Channel business and the consumer retail business in Canada. He began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he led relationships with Canada's largest national grocery retailers.

RELATED: Instacart Opens Fiscal Year With a Bang

A source at Instacart told Progressive Grocer that the choice of Rogers signals that the company is committed to its stakeholder partners. “Industry leaders, including CEOs across grocery retailers and CPG brands, don’t just know Chris, they see him as one of their own,” the insider said. “They think of him as a native retail operator that gets what it takes to modernize the industry.”

Simo, who revealed earlier this month that she’s leaving Instacart to take on the CEO of Applications role at OpenAI, said that she and other board members understood that Rogers has helped shape the business and brings a wealth of operational experience and industry relationships to the crucial role.

“Because everything we do is in partnership with our retail and brand partners, there isn’t a single thing we’ve done in the last few years that Chris hasn’t had his fingerprints on,” Simo wrote in a letter to Instacart team members. “From our retail enablement strategy and omnichannel expansion to the massive growth and evolution of our advertising platform, Chris has been a driving force behind all of these initiatives.”