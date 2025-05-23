 Skip to main content

5th-Generation Grocer Takes the Helm at Coborn’s

Emily Coborn Wright appointed president of regional grocer
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Emily Coborn Wright
Emily Coborn Wright (LinkedIn photo)

The multi-generational leadership at Coborn’s, Inc. was cemented this week with the promotion of Emily Coborn Wright to the role of president. A true grocery native, she will leverage her family legacy as well as her experience across several positions within the employee-owned organization, as she leads the regional grocer into the future.

At Coborn’s, Coborn Wright has served in several capacities, including communications manager, director of Topco programs, district manager and VP of fresh merchandising and VP of operation. In her new role, she will steer the regional grocer’s business across its Midwest footprint.

“Emily has literally grown up in this business,” said Chairman and CEO Chris Coborn. “Her passion, commitment, and leadership have been evident in every step of her career. I couldn’t be prouder to welcome her as president and see her carry forward our legacy with vision and purpose.”

Coborn Wright said she is eager to take up the mantle. “It is an honor to assume this role and carry forward the Coborn legacy of stewardship and innovation that has shaped our company over the past 104 years. As the fifth generation of Coborn family leadership, I am deeply committed to upholding the core values of innovation, integrity, and excellence that have guided us through generations of growth and service,” she declared. “Together with our remarkable team, I look forward to meeting challenges head-on, seizing new opportunities, and advancing our strategic vision. I am truly excited for what lies ahead.” 

The legacy grocer continues to invest in the future. Coborn’s is currently building a new state-of-the-art grocery and liquor store in a new development in Plymouth, Minn., set to open later this year. Earlier this spring, the retailer announced that it has acquired two Kessler’s Food locations in South Dakota.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s has nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods, Sullivan’s Foods and Kessler’s Food banners. The company also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations, as well as its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. It is No. 86 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

