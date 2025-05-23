5th-Generation Grocer Takes the Helm at Coborn’s

The multi-generational leadership at Coborn’s, Inc. was cemented this week with the promotion of Emily Coborn Wright to the role of president. A true grocery native, she will leverage her family legacy as well as her experience across several positions within the employee-owned organization, as she leads the regional grocer into the future.

At Coborn’s, Coborn Wright has served in several capacities, including communications manager, director of Topco programs, district manager and VP of fresh merchandising and VP of operation. In her new role, she will steer the regional grocer’s business across its Midwest footprint.

“Emily has literally grown up in this business,” said Chairman and CEO Chris Coborn. “Her passion, commitment, and leadership have been evident in every step of her career. I couldn’t be prouder to welcome her as president and see her carry forward our legacy with vision and purpose.”