BJ’s Expands Fresh 2.0 Initiative to Meat, Seafood
“For example, we created a single destination for pre-seasoned and marinated proteins, making these ready-to-cook products easier to find,” he continued. “While these products comprise a small percentage of our protein sales today, the example illustrates how we're leveraging our understanding of shopper behavior to rethink all aspects of our business.”
Further, spending behavior at BJ's remains solid. For the company’s first quarter, ended May 3, comparable-club sales increased by 1.6% year over year (YoY). Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comps rose 3.9% YoY, led by traffic growth.
Specifically, the perishables, grocery and sundries divisions delivered more than 4% comp growth, with unit volumes increasing across all three divisions.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 255 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.