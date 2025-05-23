BJ’s Expands Fresh 2.0 Initiative to Meat, Seafood

Perishables products remain the strongest driver of BJ's growth as more members make the retailer their weekly destination for produce, dairy and meat.

During BJ’s Wholesale Club’s first-quarter earnings call this week, BJ’s leadership provided an update on the club retailer’s 2.0 Fresh initiative that debuted last year.

Fresh 2.0 was launched based on the insight that perishables, especially produce, dictate BJ’s members' first weekly shop. Members were then found to regularly re-engage with the produce category.

“We knew that if we won in produce, we would win trip frequency and wallet share,” said Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO. “Since launching in the second quarter of last year, the program has driven quarterly produce comps of high single digit to low double digits.”

Following its success in produce, BJ’s has extended Fresh 2.0 to meat and seafood, which were piloted in Florida late last year and launched chain-wide this month. Similar to the company’s early work in fresh produce, the meat and seafood initiatives are built on comprehensive market studies and competitive assessments.

“Our research determined that our biggest opportunity was in our assortment and presentation,” explained Eddy. “First, we optimized our assortment to better reflect localized member preferences, adding items that members wanted and removing less relevant ones. Second, we added signage and dividers in our coolers for cleaner presentation and easier navigation, reminiscent of our efforts in produce. We also reflowed our merchandise to reflect how our members shop meat.