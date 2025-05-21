EXCLUSIVE: What 'Right' Means in Delivering on Shopper Expectations

The long-held mantra of “The consumer is always right,” has been updated to reflect today’s shopping experience. Thanks to tech advancements and shifts in where and how people are buying, it’s about providing them with the right product at the right time and with the right offer.

Indeed, that phrase, and variations of it, are being used by many stakeholders in the industry, spoken at conferences, written about in blogs and as a discussion point in strategy meetings. Progressive Grocer recently talked to a solution provider who is also tuned into that guiding principle.

[RELATED: Exclusive - How Brookshire Brothers Is Streamlining Its E-Commerce Experience]

“Shoppers care about what value is available to them, especially right now. It’s more of an expectation, and not so much as an ‘advantage’ anymore,” observed Diana Medina, VP, product marketing, retail, at Inmar Intelligence. “We’ve been talking about it for years, but I feel that tech and businesses are catching up to it.

What “right” means to a shopper hinges on the core attributes of value in its different forms and personalization. “When you see that so many people are living paycheck to paycheck, and high-income households are measuring their budgets very carefully, too, they don’t want to work hard to get items that are available to them. It’s about ‘Can you save me money? Can you deliver this value to me? Don’t offer me a discount for meat, for example, if I’m a vegetarian’,” Medina noted.

As they work to deliver personalization and value, retailers are facing challenges of their own, she added. “Personalization can have a big impact on the consumer but also to retailers, especially regional players who don’t have an unlimited budget and have to be more precise and predictive to engage consumers,” she said, adding, “At the end of the day, the retailer is asking for the same kind of thing – ‘How can you save me time and money and how can you make your offer more relevant to my experience as a retailer?’”