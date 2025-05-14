The Quest to Measure In-Store Retail Media

Tech is advancing at a pace where such proof of performance is improving. “We’re on a path to where in-store is going to have all the same closed-loop capabilities that you have for offsite,” reported Nickell.

In today’s retail environment, brands and grocers can maximize results from their screens and other dynamic tools by focusing on time and place. “As a marketer, we want to really focus on brand building, and we talk a lot with clients about the creative that they're using. Don't just repurpose something from another channel. There are a lot of cool contextual opportunities that you can lean into,” Nickell pointed out.

Mazza agreed. “One of the biggest things that I talk to my team and even advertisers about is the quality of the content on the screens. And it's not just quality in how the creative looks, but also quality of the placement,” she declared, citing an example. “If I’m in the checkout area and you show me the new Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M’s, it's very impulsive and I will reach over and buy it. But if you show me a 55-pound bag of dog food, am I going to get out of line, go get that dog food and lug it back up? You have to catch me in the right moment of the store in the right area.”

When it comes to assessing results of well-placed, enticing retail media tools in the store, measurement is more than data on incremental sales lifts. “There are powerful stories that could be made there, but I don’t want to fall down the trap as we often do with retail media overall is that if you have perfect measurement, then it will unlock dollars,” said Lee Dunbar, SVP of head of retail media at the media agency Starcom, adding that there is a certain level of give and take on key performance indicators.

Nickell noted that other purchase drivers come into play at the store, too, including inspiration from various offsite elements. “It’s complex, and with this push forwards performance, everybody tries to take credit for whatever they can take credit for. I’ve always been the biggest fan of ‘Let’s get back to brand building – where are the best places for you to build your brand?’” he said.

Added Mazza: “I think it depends on the circumstances and the product, but that’s no different than all of our digital marketing as well.”