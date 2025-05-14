From Brand Driver to Commerce Engine

Over the past two decades, social media has become much more than a place to share family photos and personal experiences. Far more interactive and personalized than print and television ads, it is a sophisticated 21st-century marketing tool for purveyors of all shapes and sizes. In 2025, ad spending in the U.S. social media market is expected to reach $95.70 billion; it is forecasted to hit $138.80 billion by 2029, according to Statista.com.

Ads support content, which drives in-store and e-commerce traffic and reinforces brand identity. Content’s role is rapidly changing, however. Retail powerhouses like IKEA, Sephora, Coach, Petco, H&M, and others are generating incremental sales and excitement by letting consumers purchase featured products directly from their social media sites. Statista.com predicts the $75.6 billion U.S. social commerce market will reach $141 billion by 2028. According to Inmar Intelligence, 77% of shoppers purchase directly through social commerce, a 60% increase over three years.

In the United States, 72.5% of the population (246 million people) are active on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and others, research from SEO.ai indicates. Fifty-nine percent find new products via social media, making it the leading discovery channel, Inmar has found. Additionally, according to software company SOTI, 51% say that buying items on social media is a quick, easy way to keep up with trends, while among Gen Zers, it’s 62%. Better digital capabilities, AI and the rising role of online influencers have contributed to social media’s growth.

The social commerce potential for grocery is huge, experts note, particularly when it comes to impulse-driven, limited-availability items, and ones of special interest.

“Social commerce remains a massive, untapped opportunity for the U.S. grocery sector, including traditional supermarkets, discount chains and clubs,” says Brett Narlinger, global head of commerce at Blackhawk Network, a Pleasanton, Calif.-based branded payments provider. “Social platforms have rapidly evolved into powerful search and shopping channels, especially among Millennial and Gen Z consumers. Grocers who invest strategically in social commerce will position themselves to capture new market share and build deeper customer engagement.”

Grocers represent just a fraction of social commerce activity, with Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger and Costco among the handful of U.S. chains that have reportedly dipped their toes in the social commerce waters.

“I’ve seen some trials, but I’m not aware of anybody that’s thrown the tens of millions of dollars at it that you need if you’re serious,” says Matt Hamory, partner and managing director and grocery practice leader at AlixPartners, a New York-based global consulting firm. “In the last five years, execution has been all around Facebook, Instagram and Google ads. The focus has been on influencers, discovery and brand building, but not actual commerce.”