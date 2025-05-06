TikTok, YouTube Influence Frozen Food Purchases

These favorable attitudes are driving interest in the frozen food aisle. According to the “Future of Frozen Food 2025 Report” from Conagra Brands, 28% of grocery store visits include at least one frozen food item.

“Frozen foods play a critical role in what we call ‘stock-up trips’ to the grocery store,” affirmed Bob Nolan, SVP, demand science at Chicago-based Conagra, during a webinar focused on the report’s findings.

Conagra highlighted surging demand for diverse flavors found in global cuisines, as evidenced by frozen offerings like Indian-style tikka masala and authentic street foods. Per the CPG company’s report, 24% of younger consumers are more likely to purchase globally inspired products. Younger cohorts are also into hot and spicy foods, with 48% of Gen Z consumers more likely to buy spicy frozen meals.

Likewise, Millennial and Gen Z shoppers who grew up snacking are fueling interest in bite-sized frozen foods. Conagra’s report showed that sales of bites and mini portions have reached $2.4 billion, with a 31% spike in year-over-year consumption. What’s more, 84% of those products are now being enjoyed as meals.

Meanwhile, as a result of its own latest findings, NFRA recommends that retailers and brands better connect with today’s frozen food shopper by creating platform-specific content, especially on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Companies can partner with real-life influencers who focus on flavor, value and quick meal solutions.

The organization also advises doubling down on in-store promotions, as they’re still the most powerful trial driver across generations.

Additionally, for a unified shopper experience, NFRA recommends bridging digital and physical touchpoints.

“This research gives our industry a clear look at how shoppers are discovering frozen foods — and how we can meet them with the right message, in the right place,” Landis added.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.