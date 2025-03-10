Frozen Bread: A Category to Watch

To find out more about the growing popularity of frozen bread items and how retailers can leverage it, Progressive Grocer connected with Izzy Laanaba, senior brand director at Columbus, Ohio-based T. Marzetti Co., maker of the New York Bakery line of frozen bread products, the brand leader in the segment.

Progressive Grocer: What kinds of frozen bread products are currently on the market today?

Izzy Laanaba: The frozen bread product category is diverse and caters to various consumer needs, including convenience, indulgence and dietary preferences. Here’s an overview of the main types of frozen bread products currently on the market:

Texas Toast: Thick-cut bread often seen in garlic and cheese varieties

Breadsticks: Options across the aisle include traditional, cheesy or stuffed varieties

Garlic Knots: Hand-tied dough infused with garlic and butter flavors

A few additional specialty options that New York Bakery provides include:

Ciabatta Rolls: Rustic-style rolls, great for sandwiches or dipping

Cheese-Stuffed Breadsticks: Breadsticks filled with mozzarella or cheddar cheese

Gluten Free Texas Toast: A new addition to meet dietary needs

PG: What are the chief advantages for retailers and consumers of such products? Are there any disadvantages?

IL: Retailers can strongly benefit from the frozen garlic bread category for multiple reasons:

Basket Builders: Frozen bread products drive larger grocery baskets. For example, 95% of consumers enjoy New York Bakery products with Italian meals or pasta night, so they also purchase pasta, sauce, salad mix and dressing, boosting overall sales.

High-Turnover Category: Frozen bread is a fast-moving product with strong brand loyalty, ensuring repeat purchases.

Premium Positioning: Retailers can leverage trusted brands to attract quality-conscious shoppers.

Ease of Merchandising: Frozen bread fits well in multiple store sections (frozen meals, Italian meal solutions), making cross-merchandising easy.

Consistent Year-Round Demand: Unlike seasonal items, frozen bread has steady demand, with peak sales during colder months and holiday gatherings.

Consumer loyalty in the frozen bread category is high, driven by several key factors, including:

Convenience and Time Savings: Ready-to-bake bread pairs effortlessly with meals, making dinner prep easier.

Full Sensory Experience: Premium frozen bread products deliver aroma, taste and texture, enhancing meal enjoyment.

Versatility: Family-friendly pairings for various dishes create a comforting, homemade feel without the effort.

Restaurant-Quality at Home: Consumers get a premium experience without dining out, making it a cost-effective indulgence.

Dietary Options: The category is becoming more inclusive, catering to broader audiences like gluten-free consumers.

While the frozen bread category continues to grow, it does come with challenges for both retailers and consumers. Limited freezer space can impact bulk purchasing, and premium frozen bread products may be more expensive than in-store bakery alternatives.

[RELATED: Bread and Beyond: In-Store Bakery Trends]