Base Culture Simply Bread

Base Culture, the No. 1 frozen bread brand in the natural channel, has now debuted the shelf-stable Simply Bread line to revitalize what it deems the stalest category in the supermarket by delivering nutrient-dense ingredients. Premium-quality, minimally processed Simply Bread is the first clean-ingredient, Certified Gluten Free bread variety in the bread aisle, made with tapioca, coconut, almond, chickpea, flax and hemp. It comes in three fiber-rich varieties – 8 grams per slice – that offer traditional bread taste and texture: Classic Sandwich, Hint of Honey and Super Seed. Simply Bread line is wrapped in stay-fresh modified-atmosphere packaging, which keeps the bread fresh until it’s ready to be eaten, ultimately reducing food waste. A 15-ounce package of any bread variety retails for a suggested $7.99.