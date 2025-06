Cheese Merchants proudly introduces our Mama Francesca Reserve Fresh Deli Cups in Parmesan (Grated | Shredded | Shaved) or a 3-Cheese Shredded Blend of Parmesan, Asiago & Romano. The Fresh Deli Cups join a lineup including 8-ounce wedges in: Parmesan, Asiago & Romano. Please come visit Cheese Merchants at IDDBA this June 1 – 3, Wisconsin Cheese Pavilion | Booth 4813