Silver Spring Foods, a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish, has now introduced Dill Pickle Mustard, a bold, flavorful update to the brand’s classic Dill Mustard. Designed to meet growing consumer demand for pickle-forward flavors, the tangy, crunchy condiment unites the sharp bite of yellow mustard and the briny snap of real dill pickle relish in one squeezable bottle. According to Silver Spring, the product can add zest to everything from backyard burgers and brats to deviled eggs, chicken salad, seafood and more. Having earned recognition at the National Mustard Museum competition in the Herbs/Vegetables Mustard category, gluten-free Silver Spring Foods Dill Pickle Mustard comes in a convenient 9.5-ounce squeeze bottle with a suggested retail price of $6.99. The product is currently available at select Midwest and Mid-Atlantic retailers.