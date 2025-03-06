Purely Elizabeth, a maker of nutritious granola and breakfast foods, has now launched Protein Oatmeal. Created to meet the evolving nutritional preferences of today’s consumer, the product offers 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving, a creamy yet hearty texture, and a lineup of three nostalgic flavors inspired by indulgent baked goods: comforting Apple Harvest Crumble, with notes of cinnamon spice; cozy Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, containing rich organic dark chocolate chunks; and sweet, aromatic Maple Cinnamon Roll. As well as boasting a combination of organic 100% whole grains, including oats, quinoa and buckwheat, and flavors from wholesome ingredients, the line is powered by the brand’s Purely Protein blend of sustainably sourced pea, fava and chocho proteins. Purely Elizabeth Protein Oatmeal is also Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, vegan, and made without artificial flavors. The launch follows extensive product development and consumer testing, which revealed that 42% of consumers seek protein in their oatmeal, and 46% actively look for protein claims at purchase. A 7.6-ounce box of five 1.52-ounce packets of any variety retails for a suggested $6.49.