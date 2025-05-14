Grocers Focus on Retail Media Networks

“Retailers are still focusing on ecosystems to connect with shoppers in an omnichannel environment,” says Ross Cloyd, director of retail insights at New York-based Kantar Group. “Eighty-five percent to 90% of sales come from the physical store. Retail media wants to drive shoppers into stores versus TikTok, where you have an influencer. I see some grocers testing social commerce. But they’re more focused on retail media networks and making them work. It’s an important piece and an alternative revenue stream.”

According to FMI, modern RMNs encompass advertising and marketing solutions, both online and offline. The goal is to create seamless shopping experiences. This includes strategies like paid search, on- and off-site display, basket-building programs, in-store media, audio, social and Connected TV (CTV) ads purchased by retailers directly or through a demand-side platform (DSP). By leveraging retailer first-party data, retail media enhances personalization and delivers against business outcomes that could include return on ad spend, new to brand, lifetime value, brand consideration, lift or awareness.

Further, RMNs are becoming increasingly sophisticated. In April, Albertsons Cos. revealed that it’s adding video functionality to its RMN. The grocery giant is using the Criteo Onsite Video solution to place shoppable video ads from CPG companies participating in its Albertsons Media Collective retail media network. Consequently, Albertsons can now offer CPG advertisers a full-funnel on-site advertising package combining video, display and sponsored product ad formats in one unified platform.

Despite the popularity and stiff RMN investments, though, nobody has found the perfect formula to maximize effectiveness. “They’re still figuring it out and discussing it with suppliers,” admits Matt Hamory, partner, managing director and leader of New York-based AlixPartners’ grocery practice. “This is using much of the marketing team’s energy and time.”

Cloyd, meanwhile, notes that there are also no industry standards for RMN performance: “There are still questions of what are the right measures for retail media and the right way to measure it. What are the industry standards to write the ROI?”