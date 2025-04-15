A Look at How Brioche Captures Shopper Interest

Consumers may have shown a keen interest in brioche, as those products have fueled impressive unit and dollar sales growth in the bread and bun categories in recent years, but one French producer stands apart because of its four-generation history and continued passion for baking brioche right – call it savoir faire. Brioche Gourmet, based in the Les Achards area of western France, combines legacy recipes and a spirit of innovation to create a collection of authentic products that deliver on taste and live up to the company name.

Progressive Grocer recently sat down with Kurt Burmeister, SVP of national sales and importing at Warren, Mich.-based Lipari Foods and KLT Global, to talk about how the Brioche Gourmet collection captures and maintains shopper interest and can elevate sales across the store.

Progressive Grocer: Kurt, how would you describe consumer demand for brioche as shoppers continue to prepare and serve more meals at home? Why is brioche such a hot product segment, and why is Brioche Gourmet well suited to meet demand?

Kurt Burmeister: It is an elevated taste experience. But not all brioche is created equal. If you want a true artisanal eating experience, Brioche Gourmet is a go-to. They are committed to consistency, quality and innovation. Moreover, if you are a retailer, you are dealing directly with the producer.

PG: On that point, how has the category evolved, especially as consumers have “discovered” this type of bread?

KB: The biggest change is that we went from a category that had a few players into a category that is fairly crowded now. My biggest concern with all of these emerging brands is quality, as some may drive down the quality of the product to get to a better cost. Cheap brioche is not good, and good brioche is not cheap.