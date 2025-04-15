A Look at How Brioche Captures Shopper Interest

Brioche Gourmet’s belief in innovation is shown by the variety of products that it offers.
PG: Brioche Gourmet bakers have created brioche for more than a century, but how important are new product development and ongoing investments in technology to maintaining high standards?
KB: Brioche Gourmet is a believer of innovation in brioche. That really comes out in the variety of products they offer, which includes seasonal items, a hand-braided loaf, a chocolate chip loaf and a plant-based brioche, to name a few examples. They also offer a Tear & Share product, and are only one of a few companies that make that.
PG: How does Brioche Gourmet convey authenticity of the product and in communications with retailers and consumers?
KB: Each package has a little story on it, in addition to the French flag on the logo. The company is adding more storytelling to social media, too. For many years, this company has produced private label products – many people have enjoyed those products already, not realizing they are actually eating the Brioche Gourmet products. More recently, they have made a foray into their own brand of Brioche Gourmet. Their role as a private label supplier, and now, as their own brand, enables them to be true producers of brioche and stay true to their roots, compared to other brands that stray for costing purposes.
PG: As an importer, Kurt, how are you promoting and increasing the distribution of Brioche Gourmet?
KB: Even though brioche has become quite popular, I think it is still important to bring in customers to the category who haven’t tried brioche before. Some Brioche Gourmet products are individually wrapped for easy grab-and-go trial. We also support free products for in-store demos and new store openings, along with a plethora of promotional ideas. If the customer is committed, we are equally committed – I never say no to creative promoting, because we are true partners.
For the unforeseeable future, we are adapting to a multi-pronged promotional approach. We will continue to provide promotional case allowances, and we will enhance our direct-to-consumer savings. For example, we are offering promotions that enable a customer to download and take a discount right away. This helps retailers from a clerical perspective. We can also work with a retailer’s loyalty program to offer double points or discounts for brioche purchases during peak holiday weeks. As I said, we never say no to creative promotions to enhance the customer’s experience.