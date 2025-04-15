 Skip to main content

A Look at How Brioche Captures Shopper Interest

Progressive Grocer talks with importer Kurt Burmeister about how Brioche Gourmet collection can elevate sales across the store
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Kurt Burmeister
Kurt Burmeister, SVP of national sales and importing at Lipari Foods and KLT Global

Consumers may have shown a keen interest in brioche, as those products have fueled impressive unit and dollar sales growth in the bread and bun categories in recent years, but one French producer stands apart because of its four-generation history and continued passion for baking brioche right – call it savoir faire. Brioche Gourmet, based in the Les Achards area of western France, combines legacy recipes and a spirit of innovation to create a collection of authentic products that deliver on taste and live up to the company name.

Progressive Grocer recently sat down with Kurt Burmeister, SVP of national sales and importing at Warren, Mich.-based Lipari Foods and KLT Global, to talk about how the Brioche Gourmet collection captures and maintains shopper interest and can elevate sales across the store.

Progressive Grocer: Kurt, how would you describe consumer demand for brioche as shoppers continue to prepare and serve more meals at home? Why is brioche such a hot product segment, and why is Brioche Gourmet well suited to meet demand?

Kurt Burmeister: It is an elevated taste experience. But not all brioche is created equal. If you want a true artisanal eating experience, Brioche Gourmet is a go-to. They are committed to consistency, quality and innovation. Moreover, if you are a retailer, you are dealing directly with the producer.

PG: On that point, how has the category evolved, especially as consumers have “discovered” this type of bread?

KB: The biggest change is that we went from a category that had a few players into a category that is fairly crowded now. My biggest concern with all of these emerging brands is quality, as some may drive down the quality of the product to get to a better cost. Cheap brioche is not good, and good brioche is not cheap.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Brioche Gourmet
Brioche Gourmet’s belief in innovation is shown by the variety of products that it offers.

PG: Brioche Gourmet bakers have created brioche for more than a century, but how important are new product development and ongoing investments in technology to maintaining high standards?

KB: Brioche Gourmet is a believer of innovation in brioche. That really comes out in the variety of products they offer, which includes seasonal items, a hand-braided loaf, a chocolate chip loaf and a plant-based brioche, to name a few examples. They also offer a Tear & Share product, and are only one of a few companies that make that.

PG: How does Brioche Gourmet convey authenticity of the product and in communications with retailers and consumers?

KB: Each package has a little story on it, in addition to the French flag on the logo. The company is adding more storytelling to social media, too. For many years, this company has produced private label products – many people have enjoyed those products already, not realizing they are actually eating the Brioche Gourmet products. More recently, they have made a foray into their own brand of Brioche Gourmet. Their role as a private label supplier, and now, as their own brand, enables them to be true producers of brioche and stay true to their roots, compared to other brands that stray for costing purposes.

PG: As an importer, Kurt, how are you promoting and increasing the distribution of Brioche Gourmet?

KB: Even though brioche has become quite popular, I think it is still important to bring in customers to the category who haven’t tried brioche before. Some Brioche Gourmet products are individually wrapped for easy grab-and-go trial. We also support free products for in-store demos and new store openings, along with a plethora of promotional ideas. If the customer is committed, we are equally committed – I never say no to creative promoting, because we are true partners. 

For the unforeseeable future, we are adapting to a multi-pronged promotional approach. We will continue to provide promotional case allowances, and we will enhance our direct-to-consumer savings. For example, we are offering promotions that enable a customer to download and take a discount right away. This helps retailers from a clerical perspective. We can also work with a retailer’s loyalty program to offer double points or discounts for brioche purchases during peak holiday weeks. As I said, we never say no to creative promotions to enhance the customer’s experience.

Brioche Gourmet
Brioche Gourmet’s products offer authentic flavor.

PG: Generating trial and repeat sales also includes creative merchandising, right?

KB: If you can merchandise brioche around the store, your growth opportunity is significant. We have shippers that can be merchandised in the meat department for building the ultimate burger. We also recommend featuring brioche at high-visibility areas like end caps, bakery sections and checkout lines to capture impulse buyers. Brioche is such an impulse item.

PG: What are some other benefits of this line, from a sales and profit standpoint?

KB: This product has a 28-day shelf life, so let’s say you are putting 50% margin on it – you don’t have labor, no need for packaging in store, and the shrink is negligible. Your net controllable contribution/profit is significant. This allows for a greater amount of labor hours in the department for programs that need more labor to complete.

PG: You mentioned limited-time products as another differentiator. What are some examples of how such items can lift sales, both as impulse and planned purchases?

KB: We offer very creative seasonal treats, including Pumpkin Spice Brioche, Holiday Star Brioche, Christmas Tree Brioche and a Valentine’s Heart Brioche. 

Brioche Gourmet can also collaborate with retail partners to boost shopper engagement and drive sales around special occasions and holidays, through themed displays and cross-promotions with complementary products. For example, a grocer can partner with dairy brands, coffee suppliers or fresh fruit providers to bundle brioche with relevant items in a “Brunch Essentials” or “Holiday Hosting” section. We also partner with the deli departments, as we have customers that we actually produce deli product for. We are essentially limitless with creativity. 

Ultimately, we pride ourselves on creating a custom approach, customer by customer. I have a saying: “If the customer gives me 100%, we will give them 150% in return.” It’s all about delivering an experience for the retailer’s guest. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds