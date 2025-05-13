Rewards-Based Ads to Debut on Dollar General Media Network

As a result of a new collaboration, brands can leverage Fetch to spur incremental consumer purchasing behavior with rewards-based advertising as part of their Dollar General Media Network investment.

Dollar General has teamed up with rewards app Fetch to provide advertisers on Dollar General Media Network (DGMN), the discount store chain’s retail media arm, a new, high-performance solution to engage high-intent consumers. As a result of the collaboration, brands can leverage Fetch to spur incremental consumer purchasing behavior with rewards-based advertising as part of their DGMN investment.

“Shoppers come to their Fetch app with intent — they're planning, buying and ready to be rewarded,” said Courtney Cochrane, retail industry lead at Madison, Wis.-based company. “By partnering with DGMN, we’re giving brands a way to meet consumers in those exact moments and drive real results. It’s not just about impressions — it’s about getting products into carts.”

By employing the Fetch ecosystem together with DGMN’s extensive reach, Dollar General enables brand partners to acquire and retain consumers. Brands can now seamlessly put their DGMN advertising spend toward Fetch rewards offers, a highly effective and efficient new ad format that’s easy to implement.