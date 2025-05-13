 Skip to main content

Rewards-Based Ads to Debut on Dollar General Media Network

Fetch ads help CPG brands convert shoppers, maximize existing investments
As a result of a new collaboration, brands can leverage Fetch to spur incremental consumer purchasing behavior with rewards-based advertising as part of their Dollar General Media Network investment.

Dollar General has teamed up with rewards app Fetch to provide advertisers on Dollar General Media Network (DGMN), the discount store chain’s retail media arm, a new, high-performance solution to engage high-intent consumers. As a result of the collaboration, brands can leverage Fetch to spur incremental consumer purchasing behavior with rewards-based advertising as part of their DGMN investment. 

“Shoppers come to their Fetch app with intent — they're planning, buying and ready to be rewarded,” said Courtney Cochrane, retail industry lead at Madison, Wis.-based company. “By partnering with DGMN, we’re giving brands a way to meet consumers in those exact moments and drive real results. It’s not just about impressions — it’s about getting products into carts.”

By employing the Fetch ecosystem together with DGMN’s extensive reach, Dollar General enables brand partners to acquire and retain consumers. Brands can now seamlessly put their DGMN advertising spend toward Fetch rewards offers, a highly effective and efficient new ad format that’s easy to implement.

“We’re excited to introduce a new channel for DGMN advertisers to connect with shoppers when they’re actively planning and making purchase decisions,” noted Tony Rogers, Dollar General’s SVP and chief marketing officer. “Fetch’s scale and ability to jump-start measurable results make it a powerful extension of DGMN — helping advertisers engage shoppers beyond our four walls, across the communities we serve.”

By reaching shoppers at key moments in their path to purchase, Fetch has users submitting more than 70 million receipts each week, allowing brands and retailers to gain deep insight into real-world spending. Fetch then uses that data to personalize campaigns and influence purchase decisions, delivering measurable impact on units and sales, according to the company.

As of Feb. 28, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,662 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

