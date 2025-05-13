Rewards-Based Ads to Debut on Dollar General Media Network
“We’re excited to introduce a new channel for DGMN advertisers to connect with shoppers when they’re actively planning and making purchase decisions,” noted Tony Rogers, Dollar General’s SVP and chief marketing officer. “Fetch’s scale and ability to jump-start measurable results make it a powerful extension of DGMN — helping advertisers engage shoppers beyond our four walls, across the communities we serve.”
By reaching shoppers at key moments in their path to purchase, Fetch has users submitting more than 70 million receipts each week, allowing brands and retailers to gain deep insight into real-world spending. Fetch then uses that data to personalize campaigns and influence purchase decisions, delivering measurable impact on units and sales, according to the company.
As of Feb. 28, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,662 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.