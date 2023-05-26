Fetch App Grows Leadership Team

Rewards app and consumer engagement platform Fetch has appointed two executives to its leadership team to head up sales initiatives and product innovation efforts. Robin Wheeler will serve as chief revenue officer and Jeff Lau will take over the role of SVP of partnerships and go-to-market operations.

As CRO, Wheeler will lead Fetch's sales organization. Prior to joining Fetch, Wheeler held several leadership positions at Twitter, most recently serving as the company's VP of U.S. client solutions.

Lau will be responsible for leading key strategic partnerships and shaping Fetch's product innovation pipeline on the brand partner side. He spent a decade at Google in several leadership roles across its ads business.

"Wes and the team have built a truly impressive business over the last decade — Fetch is a powerful platform with a massive value proposition, and there's still a ton of upside and opportunities to grow even further," Wheeler said. "The scale of Fetch's omnichannel retail data provides a unique view of the consumer that's immensely valuable for our partners in the ever-evolving advertising landscape."

"Robin and Jeff are some of the best and brightest minds that the adtech world has to offer," said Meredith Guerriero, COO of Fetch. "Their intimate knowledge of the space and firsthand experience building the industry's most well-known advertising solutions will be indispensable as we continue on our journey to make Fetch a best-in-class consumer engagement platform."

Fetch has been adding to its leadership team over the past several months, most recently with Guerriero, who joined the company in March and previously worked at Pinterest, Google and Facebook (now Meta).

In December, Fetch added two executive roles to its leadership group as it has been working to scale up to meet marketplace demand. Charles McColgan is Fetch’s new chief information officer, while Wade Bruce was promoted to the chief technology officer role.