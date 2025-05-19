SpartanNash Names VP, Marketing, Retail Banners

Food solutions company SpartanNash has appointed Matt Plumb as VP, marketing, retail banners, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Plumb will lead shopper-focused marketing strategies for SpartanNash’s portfolio of nearly 200 company-operated retail stores, defining brand architecture and a differentiated experience for each banner, based on shopper insights.

“As we continue to build shopper loyalty and enhance the in-store and online experience for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Martin’s Super Markets, and beyond, we want to showcase what our banners offer to fit each family’s preferences,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “Matt will be key in working with our retail and merchandising teams to deliver freshness, value, convenience and outstanding customer service to our guests – building on what they already know and love about each of our banners.”