SpartanNash Names VP, Marketing, Retail Banners

In newly created role, Matt Plumb will define brand architecture and differentiated shopper experience for company’s banners
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
SpartanNash Matt Plumb Main Image
Matt Plumb

Food solutions company SpartanNash has appointed Matt Plumb as VP, marketing, retail banners, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Plumb will lead shopper-focused marketing strategies for SpartanNash’s portfolio of nearly 200 company-operated retail stores, defining brand architecture and a differentiated experience for each banner, based on shopper insights. 

“As we continue to build shopper loyalty and enhance the in-store and online experience for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Martin’s Super Markets, and beyond, we want to showcase what our banners offer to fit each family’s preferences,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “Matt will be key in working with our retail and merchandising teams to deliver freshness, value, convenience and outstanding customer service to our guests – building on what they already know and love about each of our banners.”

Plumb’s most recent role was that of independent marketing consultant, developing customer segmentation and targeted marketing strategies for startups. He’s also been senior director, marketing for Suntory Global Spirits, overseeing the company’s U.S. whiskey portfolio. Plumb began his career at Kraft Heinz, where he took roles ranging from associate brand manager to category head, establishing the portfolio strategy for the CPG company’s mainstream coffee brands. He received his bachelor’s degree and MBA at the University of Michigan.

With 20,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

