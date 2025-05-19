SpartanNash Names VP, Marketing, Retail Banners
Plumb’s most recent role was that of independent marketing consultant, developing customer segmentation and targeted marketing strategies for startups. He’s also been senior director, marketing for Suntory Global Spirits, overseeing the company’s U.S. whiskey portfolio. Plumb began his career at Kraft Heinz, where he took roles ranging from associate brand manager to category head, establishing the portfolio strategy for the CPG company’s mainstream coffee brands. He received his bachelor’s degree and MBA at the University of Michigan.
With 20,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.