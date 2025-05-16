SpartanNash Debuts In-Store Brat Shop
According to a nationwide survey of 2,000 adults, commissioned by SpartanNash and conducted by Talker Research, nearly two-thirds (66%) of respondents consider summer grilling season their favorite time of year, with Gen Z respondents saying more than any other generation that the missing link for the best summer ever is a barbecue. The findings also revealed that 77% of respondents enjoy experimenting with new flavors at cookouts.
In the Midwest — where SpartanNash operates nearly 200 retail grocery stores — 42% of respondents said they enjoy eating brats at a barbeque, and of those who eat bratwurst, 51% of Midwesterners eat at least one per month.
Consumer preferences are also shifting when it comes to how brats are dressed and served. One in 10 Americans prefers to eat brats plain. Younger consumers are increasingly reaching for ketchup, cheese and spicy peppers. Side dishes also reflect generational tastes: While 70% of Baby Boomers prefer potato salad, about half of Millennials and Gen Z favor mac and cheese.
Backed by the expertise of SpartanNash's meat department and complemented by offerings in every aisle of the grocery store, Brat Shop is available through Labor Day weekend.
With 20,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers.