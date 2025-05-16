SpartanNash Debuts In-Store Brat Shop

SpartanNash is heating up summer grilling season with the launch of its new Brat Shop at all Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Martin’s Super Market stores.

Just in time for summer grilling, food solutions company SpartanNash has launched its new Brat Shop at all Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Martin's Super Market stores. The limited-time, in-store destination is devoted to all things bratwurst.

Brat Shop features a curated selection of bratwurst, including sweet and smoky Honey BBQ, tangy Pineapple Teriyaki, zesty Taco Cheddar and spicy Hot+Sweet Red Chile. Regional-inspired flavors include the Philly Cheesesteak and the Michigander classic brat that offers a little cherry-kissed twist.

"Let's be frank, we know that summer memories are made around the grill, and every grill master enjoys a little flex for their guests," said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. "The Brat Shop helps grillers up their game with a wide range of crowd-pleasing brats. We can't wait for you to discover your favorite new flavor, made fresh daily in our stores."