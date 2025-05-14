Albertsons Debuts Chef-Inspired Own Brand in Meat Department, With Plans for Growth Across Store

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has launched its latest own brand, Chef’s Counter, to meet growing consumer demand for cooking meals at home with adventurous flavors and globally inspired ingredients.

Chef’s Counter is first debuting with a selection of ready-to-cook marinated meats. According to the company, the pre-seasoned and marinated meats make it easy for customers to create chef-inspired meals for maximum taste with minimum effort, ready in about 20 minutes. The assortment includes lemon peppercorn, zesty Italian-style and smoky barbecue chicken breasts; chicken thighs in teriyaki-style or cilantro lime flavors; mesquite or garlic herb boneless pork loin chops; and chimichurri and smoky buttery garlic beef sirloin steaks, as well as carne asada beef flap steak.

For additional variety, Chef’s Counter provides such meal starters as balsamic peppercorn beef tips, chimichurri pork tenderloin medallions and tangy orange chicken breast strips.

Chef’s Counter flavor profiles were thoughtfully inspired by consumer research and emerging trends. The products were also designed to serve the diverse needs of Albertsons Cos.’ foodie customers. For instance, Chef’s Counter carne asada beef flap steak was crafted to evoke a distinct restaurant experience with its authentic taste.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to inspiring our customers by delivering innovative products to elevate their culinary experiences,” said Omer Gajial, EVP of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons Cos. “With our new Chef’s Counter brand, we recognized an opportunity to enhance our Own Brands portfolio of marinated offerings and tap into the growing consumer interest in internationally inspired foods. Chef’s Counter offers shoppers restaurant-quality recipes, enticing flavors and new mealtime possibilities, all with the convenience, ease and value of cooking at home.”