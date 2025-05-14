Albertsons Debuts Chef-Inspired Own Brand in Meat Department, With Plans for Growth Across Store

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso is serving as the first Chef’s Counter brand ambassador.
Chef’s Counter is also introducing a collection of shoppable recipes to simplify meal planning for customers. Shoppers can access these recipes by scanning the QR code on the product packages or by visiting the Albertsons Cos. store websites or apps.
To celebrate the launch of Chef’s Counter, Albertsons Cos. has partnered with renowned chef and TV personality Antonia Lofaso as the brand’s first ambassador. Through curated social content, Lofaso will share her passion for flavor, creativity and approachable cooking. Albertsons Cos. notes that Lofaso's perspective as both a celebrated chef and a working mom embodies the essence of the brand – bringing elevated yet efficient and affordable everyday meals to the home.
“I’m delighted to partner with Albertsons Cos. for the launch of Chef’s Counter as their featured chef brand ambassador,” said Lofaso. “Growing up in a family rich with diverse culinary flavors and traditions, my love for cooking was deeply rooted from an early age. I am excited to see a national grocer making it easier and more accessible for everyone to explore new, adventurous flavors and recipes, celebrating the joy of culinary exploration and fine eating.”
The launch of Chef’s Counter is supported across Albertsons Cos.’ digital and in-store channels with dynamic creative social content featuring Lofaso and culinary inspiration.
Chef’s Counter is exclusively available now in Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme and Shaw’s. It can be found in the self-service meat section of the store and ranges in prices from $4.99 for boneless pork loin chops in mesquite or garlic herb flavors to $12.69 for carne asada.
In 2026, Albertsons Cos. will expand its Chef’s Counter line by introducing premium selections in the deli and frozen sections, along with globally inspired products in the center store.
Albertsons Cos.’ last own-brand launch was in September 2024 with the debut of Overjoyed, its first major private label debut in nearly a decade. The assortment of Overjoyed food and nonfood products includes cupcakes, cookies, chocolatey trail mixes, cheesecakes and sprinkles, along with candles and liners.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons Cos. is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.