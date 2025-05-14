 Skip to main content

Albertsons Debuts Chef-Inspired Own Brand in Meat Department, With Plans for Growth Across Store

New private label will expand to deli and frozen sections, as well as in center store next year
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons Own Brand
Chef’s Counter is first debuting with a selection of ready-to-cook marinated meats like lemon peppercorn chicken breasts.

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has launched its latest own brand, Chef’s Counter, to meet growing consumer demand for cooking meals at home with adventurous flavors and globally inspired ingredients. 

Chef’s Counter is first debuting with a selection of ready-to-cook marinated meats. According to the company, the pre-seasoned and marinated meats make it easy for customers to create chef-inspired meals for maximum taste with minimum effort, ready in about 20 minutes. The assortment includes lemon peppercorn, zesty Italian-style and smoky barbecue chicken breasts; chicken thighs in teriyaki-style or cilantro lime flavors; mesquite or garlic herb boneless pork loin chops; and chimichurri and smoky buttery garlic beef sirloin steaks, as well as carne asada beef flap steak.

For additional variety, Chef’s Counter provides such meal starters as balsamic peppercorn beef tips, chimichurri pork tenderloin medallions and tangy orange chicken breast strips.

Chef’s Counter flavor profiles were thoughtfully inspired by consumer research and emerging trends. The products were also designed to serve the diverse needs of Albertsons Cos.’ foodie customers. For instance, Chef’s Counter carne asada beef flap steak was crafted to evoke a distinct restaurant experience with its authentic taste.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to inspiring our customers by delivering innovative products to elevate their culinary experiences,” said Omer Gajial, EVP of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons Cos. “With our new Chef’s Counter brand, we recognized an opportunity to enhance our Own Brands portfolio of marinated offerings and tap into the growing consumer interest in internationally inspired foods. Chef’s Counter offers shoppers restaurant-quality recipes, enticing flavors and new mealtime possibilities, all with the convenience, ease and value of cooking at home.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Albertsons Own Brand
Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso is serving as the first Chef’s Counter brand ambassador.

Chef’s Counter is also introducing a collection of shoppable recipes to simplify meal planning for customers. Shoppers can access these recipes by scanning the QR code on the product packages or by visiting the Albertsons Cos. store websites or apps.

To celebrate the launch of Chef’s Counter, Albertsons Cos. has partnered with renowned chef and TV personality Antonia Lofaso as the brand’s first ambassador. Through curated social content, Lofaso will share her passion for flavor, creativity and approachable cooking. Albertsons Cos. notes that Lofaso's perspective as both a celebrated chef and a working mom embodies the essence of the brand – bringing elevated yet efficient and affordable everyday meals to the home. 

[RELATED: Grocery Inflation Slows to Lowest Rate in Nearly 5 Years]

“I’m delighted to partner with Albertsons Cos. for the launch of Chef’s Counter as their featured chef brand ambassador,” said Lofaso. “Growing up in a family rich with diverse culinary flavors and traditions, my love for cooking was deeply rooted from an early age. I am excited to see a national grocer making it easier and more accessible for everyone to explore new, adventurous flavors and recipes, celebrating the joy of culinary exploration and fine eating.”

The launch of Chef’s Counter is supported across Albertsons Cos.’ digital and in-store channels with dynamic creative social content featuring Lofaso and culinary inspiration.

Chef’s Counter is exclusively available now in Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme and Shaw’s. It can be found in the self-service meat section of the store and ranges in prices from $4.99 for boneless pork loin chops in mesquite or garlic herb flavors to $12.69 for carne asada.

In 2026, Albertsons Cos. will expand its Chef’s Counter line by introducing premium selections in the deli and frozen sections, along with globally inspired products in the center store.

Albertsons Cos.’ last own-brand launch was in September 2024 with the debut of Overjoyed, its first major private label debut in nearly a decade. The assortment of Overjoyed food and nonfood products includes cupcakes, cookies, chocolatey trail mixes, cheesecakes and sprinkles, along with candles and liners.

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons Cos. is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds