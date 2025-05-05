SpartanNash Opens 4th Hispanic Supermarket in Omaha
Serving the Nebraska and Iowa communities since 2013, Supermercado Nuestra Familia specializes in Hispanic foods, including an abundant assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables, and dried chiles and spices. Aguas frescas and horchata are also available, along with fresh-cut fruit. Meat is trimmed fresh daily in the full-service carniceria. Tres Leches cakes, gelatins and flans are made in-house, and La Cocina features fresh cheeses, creams, hams, and hot food favorites like tamales, enchiladas, beans and rice. Shoppers can additionally find freshly made corn and flour tortillas in the tortilleria.
“Supermercado Nuestra Familia is deeply rooted in our neighborhoods and proudly supports community events such as Cinco de Mayo Omaha and Fiestas Patrias Omaha. Our entire team is honored to carry forward the tradition of neighborhood service while offering guests even more reasons to shop locally,” said Store Director Jerry Duncan.
Meanwhile, SpartanNash is reimagining its Family Fare grocery banner. The company started last year with the remodeling of two stores in Michigan that exemplify the new Family Fare concept, which combines innovation with the banner’s familiar neighborhood vibe.
With 20,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.