SpartanNash Opens 4th Hispanic Supermarket in Omaha

Food solutions company SpartanNash recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Supermercado Nuestra Familia — the fourth location in SpartanNash’s Hispanic retail banner. Located at 5101 Harrison Street in Omaha, Neb., the newly renovated Supermercado Nuestra Familia was previously a Family Fare location.

The Supermercado Nuestra Familia store provides a tailored shopping experience that reflects the tastes and traditions of South Omaha’s Hispanic community. As well as being able to purchase the classic selections offered in the previous Family Fare store, customers can now shop for new additions like tortillas made fresh in-store, an enhanced cake selection, and a broader assortment of authentic Hispanic produce, meat, grocery and dairy products.

“Our Supermercado Nuestra Familia stores offer an abundance of handmade Hispanic foods, plus the convenience of a one-stop shop for grocery staples, and I’m excited to further invest in this banner as part of our retail portfolio,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Retail Officer Djouma Barry. “With four locations in the Omaha community, we are proud to build on our legacy by introducing even more store guests to everything Supermercado Nuestra Familia has to offer.”