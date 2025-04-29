Latin Consumer Summit to Address Emerging Market Trends, Opportunities

This year's summit features speakers from CPGs such as P&G and Juan Valdez as well as tech pros and former Latin American presidents.

More than 500 leaders from the retail, CPG and tech industries will gather in Miami for the upcoming 3rd Latin Consumer Summit. Held May 8-9 at Florida International University, the event is co-hosted by Grupo Ohla and the university’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom.

This year’s summit features a slate of experts who will focus on emerging trends in the U.S. Hispanic market and in the Latin American market. They will also address how stakeholders can respond to shifts among consumers and in the ways that companies make and sell products.

Speakers include Lucas Barros, head of Walmart Connect and Walmart Phronesis at Walmart Chile; Tom Muccio, a P&G executive and author of “Collaborative Disruption”; Gonzalo Uribe, chief transformation officer at Kimberly-Clark; Sebastián Mejía, international VP at Juan Valdez; among others. High-level former government officials will be on hand, too, to share insights on the region’s future during a panel discussion.

More details and registration information is available online.