Kroger, Publix and Walmart Execs Join GS1 US Board of Governors

The GS1 US board of governors has elected four industry leaders to join the body: Benjamin Hamilton, VP, supply chain planning at The Kroger Co.; Brad Oliver, SVP of product business development at Publix Super Markets Inc.; Greg Cathey, SVP, transformation and innovation at Walmart; and Greg Keller, SVP, national accounts, Sysco, SYGMA and Guest Worldwide. Further, Brian Dick, president and CEO of Golden State Foods, was appointed vice chairman.

These executives comprise a cross-industry board of governors that guides the GS1 US strategy to spur greater adoption and use of GS1 Standards to boost supply chain efficiency and visibility across the apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice and health care sectors.

“As supply chains continue rapid transformation to meet rising consumer expectations, our board’s leadership is vital in shaping how industries work together to improve operations, transparency and customer experiences,” said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of Ewing, N.J.-based GS1 US. “Each of these esteemed individuals brings valuable insight and proven leadership that will help strengthen GS1 US initiatives, leading to shared value for all the industries we serve.”

Hamilton leads supply chain planning at Cincinnati-based Kroger and aligns merchandising and distribution center operations through integrated business planning, forecasting and supply execution. Boasting nearly two decades of global supply chain expertise, he serves as a critical link between merchandising and distribution center operations, overseeing integrated business planning, demand planning, supply planning and execution.

At Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix, the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States, Oliver leads purchasing and replenishment for grocery and fresh products. Having spent more than three decades at Publix, he brings to his work extensive experience spanning retail operations and product development across the company’s wide store network.