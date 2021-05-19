Amazon, Coca-Cola Execs Join GS1 US Board of Governors

GS1 US has named to its board of governors Sam Heyworth, VP, consumables at Amazon; and Brad Spickert, SVP of supply chain at The Coca-Cola Co.’s North America Operating Unit.

Heyworth and Spickert are now part of a cross-industry board representing companies in the apparel, general merchandise, foodservice health care and retail grocery industries. The board guides GS1 US strategy to support adoption, use and evolution of GS1 Standards for retail, e-commerce, supply chain visibility and product traceability.

“Both of these leaders are responsible for helping shape successful business strategies for two of the most prominent companies in the world, and their perspectives will be invaluable to industry modernization efforts,” noted Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of Ewing, N.J.-based GS1 US. “As the world moves deeper into a digital economy, product identification is critical to meeting the evolving needs of industry as well as product search and discovery for consumers. With the support of our board, we can continue our important work to optimize standards adoption.”

Heyworth has responsibility for all of Amazon’s U.S. consumables core categories, including baby care, beauty and grooming, food and beverage, health and personal care, household supplies and Amazon’s consumables private-brand business. He also heads several of the company’s worldwide shopping programs, among them Amazon Family, Baby Registry, Climate Pledge Friendly, SNAP EBT on Amazon, and Subscribe & Save. During his 16 years at Seattle-based Amazon, Heyworth has held a range of business leadership positions in its consumer and digital divisions, with expertise in product development and management, supply chain and operations, merchandising, promotions, replenishment, category leadership, and business strategy.