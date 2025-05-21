Walmart Connect Head Named

Lesley Conway has become head of Walmart’s retail media platform, Walmart Connect, effective May 5. In her new role, Conway will oversee the Walmart Connect business and is responsible for its Canadian strategic direction, operations and growth projects. She has more than 25 years of experience encompassing media, marketing and advertising, as well as a proven track record of executing highly effective strategies and driving innovation and growth.

Conway was previously CEO of Mindshare Canada, leading the agency with offices in Toronto and Montreal through a transformative period by adopting a full-funnel approach to media and a digital-first mentality. She was also president of Hatch64, a performance marketing agency, and SVP of sales for Bell Media. According to Walmart, her expertise will be key to improving Walmart Connect’s advertising solutions, bolstering partnerships and delivering exceptional value to clients.

