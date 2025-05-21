Walmart Connect Head Named
“I’m thrilled to join the team and be a part of Walmart Connect’s journey of connecting brands and customers in meaningful ways,” said Conway. “Retail is a dynamic and ever-evolving space, and I couldn’t imagine a more exciting time to step into the world of retail media. I look forward to building strong partnerships with our brand and agency partners and collaborating with our talented team to create unique solutions for customers, fostering innovation and growth.”
Conway has held various positions on such industry boards as the Canadian Media Directors Council, the board of directors for the Radio Marketing Bureau, the Canadian Outdoor Bureau of Measurement, and the Broadcast Bureau of Measurement’s Portable People Meter Committee.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.