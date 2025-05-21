 Skip to main content

Walmart Connect Head Named

Lesley Conway was previously Mindshare Canada CEO
Lesley Conway

Lesley Conway has become head of Walmart’s retail media platform, Walmart Connect, effective May 5. In her new role, Conway will oversee the Walmart Connect business and is responsible for its Canadian strategic direction, operations and growth projects. She has more than 25 years of experience encompassing media, marketing and advertising, as well as a proven track record of executing highly effective strategies and driving innovation and growth.  

Conway was previously CEO of Mindshare Canada, leading the agency with offices in Toronto and Montreal through a transformative period by adopting a full-funnel approach to media and a digital-first mentality. She was also president of Hatch64, a performance marketing agency, and SVP of sales for Bell Media. According to Walmart, her expertise will be key to improving Walmart Connect’s advertising solutions, bolstering partnerships and delivering exceptional value to clients.

“I’m thrilled to join the team and be a part of Walmart Connect’s journey of connecting brands and customers in meaningful ways,” said Conway. “Retail is a dynamic and ever-evolving space, and I couldn’t imagine a more exciting time to step into the world of retail media. I look forward to building strong partnerships with our brand and agency partners and collaborating with our talented team to create unique solutions for customers, fostering innovation and growth.”

Conway has held various positions on such industry boards as the Canadian Media Directors Council, the board of directors for the Radio Marketing Bureau, the Canadian Outdoor Bureau of Measurement, and the Broadcast Bureau of Measurement’s Portable People Meter Committee. 

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

