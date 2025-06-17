Ways That Food Retailers Can Better Protect Themselves From Threats

In an increasingly connected world, security has become a more important issue than ever, so Progressive Grocer made sure to address this pressing issue during its recent GroceryTech event, which took place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. “Facing Down Threats: Tech Partnerships That Protect Key Infrastructure,” a session moderated by PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak, featured Nathen Fritzsche, deputy chief information security officer, senior director of enterprise technology at Moran Foods/Save A Lot, and Kevin Minor, corporate engagement-Domestic Security Alliance Council (DSAC) at the FBI field office in Dallas.

Discussing the FBI’s DSAC and InfraGard initiatives, both of which are concerned with security threats, Minor explained: “Our DSAC program is more for the industry to have that one-on-one communication with the FBI. The InfraGard program is for the individual that’s working in the critical infrastructure, so that … those boots-on-the-ground individuals don’t get left out of that information flow in that stream. Not only that, we can’t predict or see all threats that are happening to our critical infrastructure. The only way that we could actually get an idea of the gaps in our blind spots is to open the floor up and bring people in, but it’s not a one-way communication stream. So we actually push out a lot of intel and vulnerabilities, threat information, whether it be on cyber or physical security threats, just to everybody at large so they have to ingest it, and then take it and utilize it within their respective companies.”

According to Minor, InfraGard is currently about 80,000 members strong, while the DSAC program has about 700 member companies.

Describing the threat landscape as “constantly evolving,” Minor noted that “in order for us to stay on top of that, we want to actually partner with our InfraGard members, because we want to seek the insight as to what they’re seeing. Usually, companies come to us, if we’re fortunate enough to have those established partnerships, with those threats in advance. Then actually we'll use our intelligence community contacts both domestically and internationally to kind of get a handle on some of [those] things.”

Urging his fellow grocery execs to join their local InfraGard chapters, Fritzsche said: “There’s a lot of power in the communication, the cross-communication, between the different companies, and then also interaction … through DSAC. We actually have a relationship with the local [FBI] field office in St. Louis. We’ve reached out to our local FBI contact to let them know about threats that we’re seeing, whether it be targeted phishing, whether it be industry-related social engineering.

"We’ve also received communications from them about targeted card-skimming efforts and campaigns that are going on. It’s just that two-way communication, making sure that you’re both open and willing to share, and then also open and willing to receive the information," he continued. "I don’t have a large enough team to address every threat … so those partnerships across not just the industry, but then also government and law enforcement, are huge in making sure that we’re seeing the full threat landscape, or at least [as much of it as] we can.”