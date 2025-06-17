Ways That Food Retailers Can Better Protect Themselves From Threats
Fritzsche likewise stressed the importance of establishing a relationship with the FBI ahead of any adverse events, “because, as someone who’s dealt with a cybersecurity incident that had to reach out to the hotline to contact the FBI many years ago, it is [not] an experience … that I would wish on a lot of people.”
In response to the then breaking news that UNFI had reportedly suffered a ransomware attack, he expressed sympathy, noting, “It is a rough couple of months that they’re in for, depending on how well prepared they were for it.”
In the fast-moving world of security threats, what keeps the food and agricultural sector up at night? In its capacity as an intel collection agency, the FBI determined to find out. “Three of the top [concerns] were cyber-intrusions, malicious use or compromise of the supply chain, and then breach or compromise of a facility security,” said Minor, additionally noting business email compromise and cargo theft, along with natural disasters and geopolitical conflicts that could affect the supply chain.
Noting that email provided “a massive door into your organization,” through which security breaches could occur, Fritzsche went on to describe a recent social-engineering attack that was largely thwarted by the layers of security that Save A Lot had in place through proper training of staffers. “You’re never going to protect everything,” he admitted. “The goal is to protect enough, protect those critical assets, the critical infrastructure, and for everything else, make it just annoying enough to where they move on to the next target.”
In regard to emerging threats, Minor cautioned against intellectual property theft, particularly by China, which is keen to steal emerging U.S. technology. “Whether it be from an insider threat, whether it be from business email compromise or something of that nature, we really have to pay close attention to what our adversaries want and harden those systems to protect those at all costs,” he added. Additional emerging threats mentioned were AI and social media platform TikTok, both of which have the potential to be leveraged against U.S. companies – not necessarily by nation states like China, but also by activist groups.
Fritzsche emphasized that the most important way for companies to arm themselves against security threats was to have a plan. “The real power is having that roadmap, having that strategy and being able to execute against it,” he advised. “There’s power in progress. Don’t lose sight of progress in your journey to perfection. In that concept, the progress is how you get additional funding, how you get additional support, and how you move towards that more perfect solution.”