How to Win Uncommitted Shoppers
That said, it’s pivotal to not take enrolled rewards program members for granted. “Eighty percent of loyalty IDs are represented by this uncommitted behavior, with shoppers who are coming in less than weekly. Uncommitted shoppers are really throughout all loyalty programs and non-loyalty programs alike — just because a customer is in a loyalty program doesn't mean they're exhibiting loyal behavior,” Weinandy asserted. “In fact, most of the customers in a loyalty program are shopping at other stores as well.”
He continued, “If each loyalty ID that is exhibiting this uncommitted behavior comes in once a month more, then that's going to increase store revenue by 36% each month. Now, that's a theoretical concept, but if the idea that if there is this large swath of consumers who are not highly engaged, then it can be much more cost effective to reach these uncommitted customers than it is to be able to acquire a completely new customer.”
Weinandy also emphasized the importance of an omnichannel approach to loyalty. “There will be a 25% increase in grocery orders in the next decade from age demographics alone,” he pointed out, adding, “What we see is that digital grocery shoppers are 11 percentage points more likely to be regularly using one-time promotions, discounts, or coupons and similarly, are nine percentage points more likely to be using ongoing loyalty or membership programs.” Higher-income shoppers who frequently order digitally also look for discovery and value, he added.
Cashback offers are appealing to digital and in-store shoppers who can be enticed by loyalty programs. “Customers said that they were willing to try a different grocery store with a cashback offer of 9% but in reality the average cashback offer that consumers actually accept is 5%. That’s showing that, on average, there is a disconnect from consumers saying that they want a really high offer but are actually willing to accept an offer that's much lower,” Weinandy noted.
Personalization is integral to redemption and retention, including cashback offers like Upside’s offers that are added to loyalty programs. “If you have a loyalty program that's reaching customers at their own value proposition, then you're able to see that that's going to convince them to keep coming back again and again and again, “ Weinandy said.