How to Win Uncommitted Shoppers

It’s one thing to attract new shoppers. It’s quite another to keep them.

According to a new report from Upside, half of new grocery customers never return after their first month. That yawning gap between almost-shoppers and regular shoppers was explored in detail at Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event in Dallas.

Dr. Thomas Weinandy, senior research economist at Upside, underscored the high cost of overlooking shoppers during his session at GroceryTech. Based on two years of retailer and consumer data, Upside’s report – now available online – found that shoppers who often shop across different brands drive 72% of a grocer’s revenue. If they don’t return, that cuts directly into profitability.

Despite real dollars left on the table, such missed opportunities may not be fully on the radar at the store level. Upside’s research indicates that 53% of retailers don’t believe a meaningful portion of their customers are uncommitted, despite data showing that 93% of customers fit that kind of profile. Moreover, while uncommitted shoppers contribute the majority of total revenue, they visit up to 80% less frequently than loyal customers.

On the flip side, capturing these frequently fickle shoppers can mean real money. Per Upside’s findings, earning just one additional visit per month from uncommitted customers could increase total revenue by as much as 209%, depending on the category.

How can grocers snare secondary and tertiary shoppers who visit only occasionally and leave little digital trace? Loyalty programs can help narrow that gap. Upside reports that loyalty and Upside together can boost retention by 60% at the cardholder level.