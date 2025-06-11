Sam’s Club Exec Tells How to Transform Retail
The reactive approach is to listen to the “signals” that come from users of the technology. “Go ask your members, whether it be in person or whether it be through surveys – you will be amazed at what insights you can get from ’em,” said Garner, who also recommended tracking the digital footprints of member interactions to understand how they’re interacting with the technology.
The proactive approach is to “merge a timeless need with emerging technology,” he noted, quoting a futurist. Since a timeless need at Sam’s Club is to eliminate friction in the shopping experience, the company was able to address this with its Scan & Go solution and more recently with its exit technology enabling most members to leave the club without stopping to get their receipts checked. “The exit tech was powered by AI,” said Garner. “It was powered by computer vision; the timeless need [was to alleviate] friction. We merged the two together, and we were sure we were focused on a real consumer problem. And the result’s been incredible.”
One particularly sage piece of advice Garner gave with regard to product development: “Just because you have a priority doesn’t mean it needs to stay a priority. There have been plenty of things that we launched and killed, and prioritizing is as much about what are you not going to do or what are you going to stop as it is about what are you going to do. Because not all ideas pan out, not all ideas are going to get the outcome that you want. You shouldn't be scared to kill ’em if that’s the case.”
As for the future of tech innovation at Sam’s Club, Garner asserted: “I hope we continue to lead the pack. … I hope we continue to innovate around the problems that differentiate and move the needle. … I think AI can do three things for us. It can help us get insights, it can help us be more efficient and it can help us unlock capabilities that were otherwise impossible. And I think that you are going to see massive evolutions across all of those. … I don’t think anybody knows where the world’s going, [but] I think humans will always be at the center.”
