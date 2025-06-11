Sam’s Club Exec Tells How to Transform Retail

Progressive Grocer kicked off its third annual GroceryTech event with a deep dive into the innovative thinking needed to succeed at retail, with Todd Garner, SVP and chief product officer at Bentonville, Ark.-based Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart. Introduced by Mercatus’ Lee Lambeth, Garner took to the stage with PG Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta for an insightful keynote discussion.

Affirming that the warehouse club retailer was “people-led and tech-powered,” Garner noted: “Our goal is to maximize the time that we have between a member and an associate, because we think that that really is a differentiating experience. But now what we found is that especially in this day and age, if you complement that associate with technology, … [y]ou can get to insights quicker. You can figure out what the most valuable action is for members. Meaning, in a world of 10,000 things that can be done, what is the most important thing that should be done? We can further lean into that with technology, and it can help us be more efficient, it can help us find better deals, it can help us find a more personalized experience. And so we feel the real magic is actually in marrying those two together, but you’ve got to keep both front and center.”

How does Sam’s Club foster an innovation culture? According to Garner, the company stays focused on the basics. “It means that we’re coming up with creative solutions that move the needle to solve real problems,” he explained.

Added to that are an ability to move with speed and a focus on iteration. “We keep really small, nimble teams, and that allows us to go faster,” said Garner. “We are intentionally trying to not get caught up in bureaucracy. We are intentionally trying to say, what is the minimum number of people that are actually needed to drive this forward? … I don’t think I have launched a single innovation ever where people used it exactly how I thought they were going to. You’ll launch something, you’ll be like, this is how people are going to use it, and then … you actually look at what people are doing, and you see it in real life, and you talk to associates, and you talk to members, and you talk to others, and all of a sudden, they’re coming up with clever ways to use it that you didn’t imagine. And so that iterative culture of where we get it out in the field as quick as possible … you want to have a good experience, but you’ve got to get it out there quick so that you can iterate and you can evolve."

Asked how Sam’s Club is staying ahead of the innovation curve, Garner observed, “I think that the technology resources are scarce for us all … so making sure that they’re pointed at the right things, you’re making the right number of bets, is extremely important. I think there’s a reactive and a proactive approach.”