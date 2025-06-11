How Kroger Uses Tech to Make Employees' Jobs Easier
Rector continued: “Society and this generation in general, they know technology and they understand technology and they're accustomed to seeing what's the highest score, ‘How did I rank against the high score? Did I come in first?’ ... And if we can make the workplace more fun, then it makes the day go faster for our associates, and they feel that sense of accomplishment."
Tech tools also need to integrate with the flow of their job. “We really want to make sure that we provide automation that takes away some of the repetitive tasks for our associates so that they can use their amazing talents and skills to service our customers better,” said Rector. “There's a lot of problems that technology can't solve, and so how do we unlock their capacity to really focus on those and automate and provide them tools that make it a lot easier for them to do the rest of their job?”
Additionally, Rector discussed the importance of using tech tools to enhance the customer experience.
“I look at fresh as an example,” she observed. “We have a lot of tools and mechanisms in place that track temperature, and you look at strawberries coming all the way through the supply chain. If we have too much inventory or not enough inventory in the stores, it really will affect the customer experience, and we want to make sure that we capture every sale possible and ensure that that customer, when they walk in the store, they find everything that they're looking for. If they don't, unfortunately, not only could we possibly lose the sale for that day, but we may lose future sales as well. They may not come back to us.”
