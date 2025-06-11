How Kroger Uses Tech to Make Employees' Jobs Easier

During day two of Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event, Kroger VP of Associate and Operations Product Experience Mindy Rector took to the stage to discuss how technology can help engage and retain employees.

Kroger ensures that its associates have tools that are intuitive and easy to use so they can do their jobs more efficiently.

“I think about when you purchase a new phone, and you get that phone home and open the box, there aren't instructions in the box, typically,” Rector explained. “And so how do we put the right tools in the hands of our associates that are just that easy, that are intuitive to use, easy to understand, require a little to no training? That really is a big portion of our goal on providing them with tools.”

Gamification plays a big part in associate-facing technology at Kroger.

“Gamification in my mind just makes the workplace a lot more fun,” said Rector. “When we inject gamification in the tools and capabilities that we give our associates, it does make them enjoy their job a lot better and it helps us meet the KPIs or the outcomes that we're really driving towards. I don't think anybody shows up to work thinking, ‘I want to tank the KPI today.’ ‘I want to make this process longer.’ ‘I want to make a customer's life miserable.’ That's not why they're showing up to work. And so by providing them with gamification, they really can compare how they're doing against the goals that have been set for them in their role, and even in comparison to a peer.”