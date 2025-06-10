UNFI Suffers Cyberattack, Forced to Shut Down Systems

Several cybersecurity experts weighed in on the situation.

"Cyberattacks like the one UNFI has been hit with can cause delays in deliveries, product shortages, and even store closings and temporary layoffs, due to organizations' reliance on computer systems,” said Chris Hauk, consumer privacy champion at Spring Hill, Tenn.-based Pixel Privacy. “While we don't know exactly what type of attack has been launched against UNFI or how it was launched, it does emphasize how companies need to ensure that their internal systems, as well as those of their suppliers and partners, are kept up to date to plug security holes."

"Not only do attacks such as these really put the pressure on the victim, but the organizations that rely on the products are also put in a spot as well,” said Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at Clearwater, Fla.-based KnowBe4. “If the wholesaler can't get items to the retailer, the retailer suffers greatly as well and might look for other options to make future purchases, costing the wholesaler customers and their reputation."

Jeff Wichman, director of incident at Hoboken, N.J.-based Semperis, said: “It’s clear the cyberattack on United Natural Foods isn’t an isolated incident, but rather part of a growing trend targeting the retail sector. High-profile hits have made headlines over the past year plus, including those on Sam’s Club, Ahold Delhaize, Victoria’s Secret, Adidas and others.

“It’s another reminder for the retail and supply chain sectors that cyberthreats are escalating, and organizations can’t afford to get caught unprepared,” he continued.

“As we’ve seen before, the real test isn’t just in preventing the breach, but in how quickly and effectively you recover,” added Wichman. “Companies need to adopt an ‘assume breach’ mindset, understanding their most critical systems, especially active directory, and having real-time visibility into changes to privileged accounts. Resilience isn’t optional; it’s the only way to keep business operations intact when attackers strike.”

During Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event this week in Dallas, Save A Lot security expert Nathen Fritzsche will share the stage with an FBI expert during the “Facing Down Threats: Tech Partnerships that Protect Key Infrastructure” session, detailing how retail and government agencies can work together to reduce threats to operations.