Weis Markets Concludes Investigation Into Data Breach

According to the company, the investigation recently concluded and determined that the skimmers were capable of capturing track data from payment cards, including PIN data. The investigation did not identify evidence confirming that the unknown third party captured any individuals’ payment card information from the skimmers.

Nonetheless, out of an abundance of caution, Weis Markets said it conducted a comprehensive review of the three checkout lanes where the skimmers were located. On March 24, Weis Markets determined that certain individuals’ payment card numbers with and without PINs related to certain transactions at Store 166 may have been accessed by the unknown third party during certain periods between Jan. 28 to Jan. 30.

[RELATED: How Walgreens’ Innovative New Store Design Enhances Asset Protection]

On April 14, Weis Markets determined that certain individuals’ payment card numbers with and without PINs related to certain transactions at Stores 84 and 297 may have been accessed by the unknown third party during certain periods from March 14 to March 16.

Weis Markets is not aware of anyone’s information having been misused in relation to the incident; however, as a precautionary measure, the grocer cautions customers should remain vigilant to protect against potential fraud and/or identity theft by, among other things, reviewing their account statements, monitoring their credit reports closely, and notifying their financial institutions if unusual activity is detected. Customers should promptly report any fraudulent activity or suspected identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state’s attorney general.

Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.