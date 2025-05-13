Tops Markets to Hold Remembrance Ceremony for Victims in Mass Shooting
Prior to the start of the remembrance ceremony, wreaths will be placed at the 5/14 Honor Space at approximately 1:45 p.m. by family members of those lost. Both Tops CEO John Persons and Tops President Ron Ferri will take part in the ceremony.
Tops will temporarily pause operations only at its Jefferson Avenue store during the remembrance ceremony. The store will be open to serve the community from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., pause operations from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for the remembrance ceremony, and then will reopen at 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The store will return to regular operating hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Thursday.
Gendron is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in November 2022 to multiple state charges, including murder.
Last year, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the government would seek the death penalty against Gendron in a parallel federal case charging him with hate crimes and weapons counts. The trial is scheduled to start in September.