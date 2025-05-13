Tops Markets to Hold Remembrance Ceremony for Victims in Mass Shooting

Tops created the 5/14 Honor Space at its Jefferson Avenue store in Buffalo, N.Y., as a place of community healing and reflection.

On Wednesday, May 14, Tops Markets LLC will hold a remembrance ceremony near the 5/14 Honor Space that the company established at its Buffalo, N.Y., store following the racially motivated mass shooting of 10 people three years ago on that date.

On May 14, 2022, the then-18-year-old Payton Gendron livestreamed himself roaming the parking lot and aisles of a Tops store on Jefferson Avenue with a semiautomatic rifle, shooting 13 shoppers and employees, 10 of them fatally.

Located at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street, the Tops 5/14 Honor Space was unveiled in 2024 in memory of the lives lost. At the heart of the Honor Space stands Unity, a stainless-steel sculpture created by Buffalo artists Valeria Cray and Hiram Cray, her son, to serve as a visual depiction of faith, hope and love. The sculpture is surrounded by 10 granite honor bollards, each dedicated to the 10 lives lost.

The ceremony at the Jefferson Avenue Tops store will serve as an intimate gathering for the family members of the victims, to remember their loved ones and reflect on their ongoing healing journey. Starting at 2 p.m., it will feature a blessing, tributes from local and state officials, and a recitation of the names of those who lost their lives. At 2:28 p.m., a moment of silence will be observed before the ceremony concludes with a tolling of remembrance bells and the closing hymn of "Amazing Grace."