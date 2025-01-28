Deadly Shooting at Martin’s Super Market in Indiana

Two people were killed in a shooting Monday evening at a supermarket in northern Indiana.

Three individuals are dead following a shooting that occurred at a Martin’s Super Markets location in Elkhart, Ind., according to police officials.

The Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received a 911 phone call of a shooting at a Martin’s Super Markets at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Shortly thereafter, Elkhart Police Department officers and other first responders arrived at 575 East Jackson Boulevard to find two shooting victims inside the store. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart Police Department officers engaged the shooting suspect nearby, outside the store. Two police officers sustained gunshot wounds, and the alleged shooting suspect was shot and killed. Both officers were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated and is handling the investigation. As of press time, the names of the victims, suspect and involved officers were withheld, pending family notification.

Following the tragedy, Martin’s posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Our team feels immeasurable sadness as we mourn yesterday’s tragedy and the unimaginable loss of lives. We are working to best support the impacted families, our Associates, the first responders, and the entire Elkhart community. We are thankful for the quick action of our Associates and police officers, and we’ll continue to work alongside police to support their investigation.”

The Martin's Super Markets location on East Jackson Boulevard remains closed.

According to its website, Martin’s Super Markets operates 20 locations throughout Indiana and Michigan. It was acquired by SpartanNash in 2018.