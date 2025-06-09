Tech Trends, Product Innovations and the Future of Grocery Merchandising

Today's merchandising solutions must be adaptable, versatile and cost-effective to meet retailers’ evolving needs.

In today’s dynamic grocery retail landscape, merchandising has evolved beyond eye-catching store displays and promotions. It’s now a critical business strategy integral to operational efficiency, cost management and consumer engagement.

In other words, as grocery retailers face shifting consumer habits, ongoing supply chain disruptions and escalating operational costs, choosing the right merchandising hardware solutions has become a strategic imperative.

Understanding Shopper Behavior

The supermarket aisle has always been a battleground for consumer attention. Today, this battle intensifies as grocers compete not only with traditional rivals, but also with online marketplaces and delivery services. Merchandising — including fixture design, product positioning and signage — significantly influences shopper decisions and buying behaviors.

Research indicates that impulse purchases can account for up to 62% of supermarket sales, with certain product categories reaching as high as 80%. This underscores the importance of strategic product placement and engaging signage in driving sales and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Innovations in Shelf and Display Hardware

Today's merchandising solutions must be adaptable, versatile and cost-effective to meet retailers’ evolving needs. As evidence of this trend, modular shelving and display systems are growing in popularity because they offer supermarkets the flexibility to reconfigure store layouts quickly in response to changing consumer preferences or seasonal demands.​

For example, the global digital shelf label market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030, highlighting the industry’s shift toward digital integration for pricing updates and promotions.

Cost vs. ROI: Making the Case for High-Quality Merchandising

Investing in premium merchandising hardware often involves higher initial costs but delivers substantial long-term financial returns. High-quality shelving systems and durable fixtures can significantly lower maintenance expenses and minimize the frequency of replacements, thus directly contributing to operational savings.

Additionally, strategically designed fixtures enhance product visibility and accessibility, increasing sales through improved shopper engagement. For instance, supermarkets that transition from traditional static shelves to dynamic, adaptable shelving solutions often report increased turnover rates for featured products due to better visibility and customer appeal. These incremental increases in sales volumes justify initial investments, often recouping costs within a relatively short timeframe.