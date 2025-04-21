The Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling

Contractors that understand the importance of sales protection and phasing a renovation are ideal partners.
As for how much to take on for any given remodel, Shapleigh believes that grocers should take a measured approach to making significant structural changes to overall store layout, infrastructure or existing built-in components that would be costly and time-consuming. “We often recommend a light- to medium-touch approach where enhancements are made to the items that directly will impact the customer experience and journey,” he observes.
According to Eberle-Lott, partnering with a general contractor that understands the importance of sales protection and phasing a renovation so that it causes the least amount of inconvenience to customers is equally important.
“Customers will tolerate the inconvenience of one or two departments being in flux but will likely soon look to alternative options if the entire shopping experience is disrupted,” she says. “If a center store reset is part of the remodel, it is imperative that the retailer helps their customers understand where to find their go-to products throughout the renovation.”
Today’s Top Trends
For the independent grocery brands she works with, Eberle-Lott says that many are increasingly focusing on brand recognition and consistency of brand expression when remodeling stores. Others are leaning into more self-service options, while others still are doubling down on customer experience and foodservice variety.
In regard to areas with the highest visual impact, Shapleigh notes that refreshed finishes, branding and graphics, high-return display, merchandising components, and lighting are topping the list of areas to remodel for many retailers.
Additionally, Graphite Design Group is keeping a keen eye on sustainability, the integration of AI into physical retail, optimizing meal-planning options, access to health-and-wellness services and products, and an emphasis on personalized and goal-based nutrition as trending areas to consider when updating grocery retail spaces.