The Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling

Today’s grocery consumers are more discerning than ever, especially when it comes to the physical spaces in which they shop. As food retailers make aesthetic and functional updates to their brick-and-mortar stores, what should they keep in mind? Progressive Grocer spoke with two experts to find out more about the increasingly important remodeling process.

Initial Considerations

Renovations or remodels can seem daunting, but choosing the right areas in which to invest is an important first step.

“Breathing new life into aging locations or across a store fleet has become ever more important for retailers and grocers of varying scales,” explains Alex Shapleigh, principal, retail practice specialist at Seattle-based Graphite Design Group. “Owners need to consider a variety of factors and competing priorities to determine the most impactful areas to spend often limited dollars, with maximum impact for both customers and employees.”

[PODCAST: H-E-B Talks Store Design]

According to Shapleigh, the typical priority flow is first considering safety and deferred-maintenance items, followed by enhancements to store functionality and then customer experience enhancements. It’s important, however, for customers to feel and see the improvements; otherwise grocers run the risk of not seeing the desired ROI on a given project.