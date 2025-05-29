Coborn’s Names EVP of Merchandising

Shortly after the appointment of fifth-generation grocer Emily Coborn Wright as president, Midwest independent grocer Coborn’s Inc. has named Tanya Carlson its EVP of merchandising. In this position, Carlson will lead Coborn’s merchandising strategies, oversee product selection and pricing, manage vendor partnerships, and drive sales and profitability.

Bringing more than 25 years of extensive merchandising leadership experience to Coborn’s, Carlson comes to the regional food retailer from Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, where she was division VP of merchandising of fresh foods. In this capacity, she was responsible for go-to-market strategy, assortment selection, sourcing, negotiations, pricing, P&L management, and the supply chain. Before joining Sprouts, Carlson spent 16 years at Minneapolis-based Target Corp. in various merchandising leadership roles across various categories, including health and beauty, food and beverage, and apparel.