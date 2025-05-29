Coborn’s Names EVP of Merchandising
According to Coborn’s, these executive appointments reflect its continuing commitment to excellence, innovation and delivering a best-in-class shopping experience for customers. “Their leadership will be instrumental in driving the company’s continued strategic growth and ensuring long-term success,” the retailer noted.
St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s is a 104-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 78 grocery stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Kessler’s Food and Grocery, and Sullivan’s Foods banners. Coborn’s additionally operates fuel, liquor, coffee, hardware and pharmacy locations. To support its more than 135 retail business units, Coborn’s operates its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 86 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Target is No. 7 and Sprouts is No. 52 on PG’s list.