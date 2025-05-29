 Skip to main content

Coborn’s Names EVP of Merchandising

Tanya Carlson previously oversaw fresh foods at Sprouts Farmers Market
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Coborn's Tanya Carlson Main Image
Tanya Carlson

Shortly after the appointment of fifth-generation grocer Emily Coborn Wright as president, Midwest independent grocer Coborn’s Inc. has named Tanya Carlson its EVP of merchandising. In this position, Carlson will lead Coborn’s merchandising strategies, oversee product selection and pricing, manage vendor partnerships, and drive sales and profitability. 

Bringing more than 25 years of extensive merchandising leadership experience to Coborn’s, Carlson comes to the regional food retailer from Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, where she was division VP of merchandising of fresh foods. In this capacity, she was responsible for go-to-market strategy, assortment selection, sourcing, negotiations, pricing, P&L management, and the supply chain. Before joining Sprouts, Carlson spent 16 years at Minneapolis-based Target Corp. in various merchandising leadership roles across various categories, including health and beauty, food and beverage, and apparel. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to Coborn’s, these executive appointments reflect its continuing commitment to excellence, innovation and delivering a best-in-class shopping experience for customers. “Their leadership will be instrumental in driving the company’s continued strategic growth and ensuring long-term success,” the retailer noted.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s is a 104-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 78 grocery stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Kessler’s Food and Grocery, and Sullivan’s Foods banners. Coborn’s additionally operates fuel, liquor, coffee, hardware and pharmacy locations. To support its more than 135 retail business units, Coborn’s operates its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 86 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  Target is No. 7 and Sprouts is No. 52 on PG’s list.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds