Thrive Market Named Among Top 50 Companies Leading New Era of AI Breakthroughs

Thrive Market, the online membership that makes healthy living easy, has once again been named to the 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list — the companies leading a new era of AI breakthroughs. The annual list celebrates private companies chasing some of the market’s biggest opportunities and bringing innovation and progress to major industries.

In 2024, the mission-driven company generated more than $700 million in sales, delivering the highest quality, healthy food and sustainable products at affordable prices.

This marks the second consecutive year Thrive Market has been recognized on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list. In August 2024, the company extended its industry-leading quality standards, restricting more than 1,000 ingredients and continuing to take a stand against GMOs, artificial dyes and sweeteners, hormone-disrupting chemicals and more. Today, members can shop more than 6,000 items across pantry, home, and personal care, including more than 650 exclusive Thrive Market-branded products.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized again on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list after a milestone year — launching our retail media network offering, bringing frozen fulfillment in-house, and scaling our AI-assisted shopping experience — all in service of making healthy and sustainable living easier and more accessible for everyone,” said Nick Green, Thrive Market co-founder and CEO.