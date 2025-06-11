Thrive Market Named Among Top 50 Companies Leading New Era of AI Breakthroughs
In the year ahead, Thrive Market will continue to feed the engine of member value with deeper investments in AI-powered features like recurring orders and personalized cart building, while reinforcing its position as the go-to destination for innovative, health-forward products — advancing its mission to make healthy and sustainable living easy and accessible for everyone.
San Francisco-based GrubMarket was also named to 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. GrubMarket, a food tech company, is working to digitize and modernize the food supply chain. In the span of a decade, it’s become one of the largest private players in its sector, using software and AI.
Los Angeles-based Thrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy and sustainable living easy and accessible for everyone. As an online, membership-based market (with more than 1.6 million members), Thrive Market’s social impact arm, Thrive Gives, has raised more than $18 million since its inception to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. In 2023, it converted to a Public Benefit Corp. In 2024, it became the first online-only retailer to accept SNAP EBT.