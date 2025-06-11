 Skip to main content

Thrive Market Named Among Top 50 Companies Leading New Era of AI Breakthroughs

Healthy and sustainable online grocer recognized for mission-driven milestones
Marian Zboraj
Thrive Market
Thrive Market, the healthy and sustainable online grocery store, has been named to the 2024 CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Thrive Market, the online membership that makes healthy living easy, has once again been named to the 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list — the companies leading a new era of AI breakthroughs. The annual list celebrates private companies chasing some of the market’s biggest opportunities and bringing innovation and progress to major industries.

In 2024, the mission-driven company generated more than $700 million in sales, delivering the highest quality, healthy food and sustainable products at affordable prices.

This marks the second consecutive year Thrive Market has been recognized on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list. In August 2024, the company extended its industry-leading quality standards, restricting more than 1,000 ingredients and continuing to take a stand against GMOs, artificial dyes and sweeteners, hormone-disrupting chemicals and more. Today, members can shop more than 6,000 items across pantry, home, and personal care, including more than 650 exclusive Thrive Market-branded products.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized again on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list after a milestone year — launching our retail media network offering, bringing frozen fulfillment in-house, and scaling our AI-assisted shopping experience — all in service of making healthy and sustainable living easier and more accessible for everyone,” said Nick Green, Thrive Market co-founder and CEO.

In the year ahead, Thrive Market will continue to feed the engine of member value with deeper investments in AI-powered features like recurring orders and personalized cart building, while reinforcing its position as the go-to destination for innovative, health-forward products — advancing its mission to make healthy and sustainable living easy and accessible for everyone.

San Francisco-based GrubMarket was also named to 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. GrubMarket, a food tech company, is working to digitize and modernize the food supply chain. In the span of a decade, it’s become one of the largest private players in its sector, using software and AI.

Los Angeles-based Thrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy and sustainable living easy and accessible for everyone. As an online, membership-based market (with more than 1.6 million members), Thrive Market’s social impact arm, Thrive Gives, has raised more than $18 million since its inception to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. In 2023, it converted to a Public Benefit Corp. In 2024, it became the first online-only retailer to accept SNAP EBT. 

