Progressive Grocer Bestows 2nd Annual GroceryTech Innovation Awards

Left to right: Dan Kapalko, Shweta Prabhu and Jessica Szalla, of Giant Eagle, and PG's Gina Acosta at the GroceryTech Innovation Awards ceremony
“One of our core values is to respect all,” said Shweta Prabhu, VP enterprise digital, martech and data at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, “and we foster this every day in the way in which we treat our customers, our team members and our partners. And building on that same core value is innovation, which is at the heart of everything that we do.”
Giant Eagle was celebrated for hosting “an idea talk where we had over 100 team members across marketing, IT, supply chain and other departments come together to pitch a bunch of ideas to our judges ideas that they felt will enhance our customer experience,” added Prabhu, who accepted the award with her colleagues, Dan Kapalko, VP tech systems, and Jessica Szalla, director, technology systems.
One of the ideas brought forward, an AI-powered recipe generator embedded in the mobile app, went from the concept to pilot in just three months. It allows customers to input a desired meal and receive not just a recipe, but also a shoppable carousel of ingredients available in the store. Giant Eagle also developed interactive fuel pump software that transforms a routine gas stop into a digital touchpoint: As they fuel up, customers can buy a car wash, donate to a food bank or access in-store promotions, all from the pump touchscreen.
