Progressive Grocer Bestows 2nd Annual GroceryTech Innovation Awards

Since the platforms’ launch, which has enabled Raley’s to double its web users and triple its app users, customers are now receiving more targeted promotions, seamless weekly offers, and even tie-ins to life events like birthdays and celebrations, while team members are better equipped to fulfill online orders and support in-store loyalty programs with ease by ensuring the platform works for both the customer and the associate.

“Part of our mission at Schnucks is to nourish people’s lives,” said Joey Smith, VP and chief information security officer at the St. Louis-based grocer, “and we work every day tirelessly to do that. One of our main mission statements is to try new things, and that’s what really fuels our innovation strategy.” Schnucks was recognized for “what it means to be a tech-forward regional grocer by integrating artificial intelligence, robotics and cutting-edge customer engagement tools across the operation, from becoming the first U.S. grocer to deploy electronic shelf labels chain-wide to launching a fully integrated retail media network,” as Acosta pointed out. Smith made sure to namecheck many of Schnucks’ vendor partners in his brief acceptance speech.

[RELATED: How 8 Western Grocers Are Aiming to Win]

The retailer has also introduced smart carts that scan, weigh items, and even offer real-time digital deals, all while letting customers check out directly from the cart, as well as an autonomous inventory robot that roams store aisles, ensuring shelves are fully stocked and helping customers find what they need through the Schnucks Rewards app.