How 8 Western Grocers Are Aiming to Win

Paul Gianetto, president of the Raley's Operating Division at The Raley's Companies, speaks at the WAFC Convention in Palm Springs, California, alongside other senior leaders at Raley's.

At the 2025 WAFC Convention in Palm Springs, California, last month, the future of grocery was on full display.

Eight of the most prominent grocery retailers in the Western U.S. – Albertsons Companies, Costco, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Gelson’s, Raley’s, Stater Bros., and The Save Mart Companies – offered a rare glimpse into their growth strategies during a time of accelerating change.

What emerged during the Western Association of Food Chain's annual meetup, which attracted more than 1,400 attendees this year, were clear themes that unite these otherwise diverse operators: the critical importance of technology, deeper loyalty engagement, a sharpened focus on pricing and promotions, investment in private labels, and a passion for community-rooted retailing. Each retailer said it is navigating consumer demand for both value and experience, and striving to win on trust, relevance and execution.

Here’s how these eight grocery retailers are laying the foundation for long-term growth.

Albertsons: Loyalty and Retail Media Flywheel

The Albertsons Cos., based in Boise, Idaho, is betting big on what it calls the “earn customers for life” flywheel: an integrated model built on digital engagement, loyalty and personalized value. The company now has 45 million identifiable households in its loyalty system, up 15% year over year, and those shoppers spend more, shop more often, and use more channels, Albertsons leaders told the WAFC audience.

E-commerce is also accelerating, with 34% year-over-year growth powered by app improvements, flash delivery, and new features such as real-time customized substitutions. But beyond the transaction, Albertsons is driving digital transformation through its retail media platform, the Albertsons Media Collective, which served 7 billion ad impressions in 2024 and delivered an average return on ad spend of $13.

The company is also focused on localization at the shelf and store level, using loyalty and transaction data to drive smarter assortment and pricing decisions. With Susan Morris assuming the CEO role, Albertsons is signaling a bold new chapter that pairs customer-centric leadership with technology-forward operations.

Costco: Simplicity, Scale and Treasure Hunt

Costco’s strategy remains rooted in its founding principles: limited SKUs, customer value and operational consistency. At $250 billion in fiscal 2024 sales, the retailer continues to lead through scale and simplicity. But behind that scale lies a high-performing regional merchandising structure that enables local testing, faster innovation, and community-specific curation.

With only 4,000 SKUs in most warehouses, Costco leaders at WAFC emphasized their “six rights of merchandising:” the right product, price, timing, placement, condition and quantity in every decision. Their playbook prioritizes high-turn inventory, efficient packaging and tight supplier collaboration.

Costco, based in Issaquah, Wash., is also expanding its digital media capabilities, including social media, digital out-of-home displays, and targeted online banners, to create awareness and support its in-store treasure-hunt experience. Regional buying teams are now coordinating nationally through category task forces, creating consistency across markets while still supporting regional autonomy.

The retailer’s Kirkland Signature private brand continues to grow, driven by trust in quality and pricing, and remains a key lever for differentiation and margin stability.