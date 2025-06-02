Supply Chain Challenges: When Trade Policies Change Faster Than the Weather
How to Act
With change being the constant, along with tariffs of some kind or another, there are some reasonable expectations for both grocery stores and our main suppliers that we can anticipate, and actions that make sense regardless of the twists and turns in trade policy:
Expect Lower Costs in the Bakery Section: The United States produces much more wheat than we consume domestically. Reduced exports mean lower wheat prices and higher supplies. That, coupled with the United States’ decision to end economic barriers to trade with Russia — historically the world’s largest wheat exporter — over its invasion of Ukraine, means that global supplies will rise as well, so wheat prices are headed down.
Take Action: Now is the time to shift promotions to in-store bakery; expand the selection of savory “meals” like calzones, filled buns, rolls and other pastries; and get your customers used to getting more of their meals here.
Anticipate Meat and Poultry Prices Not to Go Up and Maybe to Come Down: Similarly, the United States had previously been a favored exporter for corn and soy for animal feed globally. Reciprocal tariffs will mean that more will be available domestically, and at lower prices. Avian flu and drought, which affect hay for cattle, may offset savings, but at least there’s some good news about lower meat and poultry prices.
Take Action: Work with your suppliers to make sure you’re sharing in their savings on feed.
Rethink Packaging: We rely on imports for all sorts of things, but one without any immediate substitutes is custom packaging, which can take a while to create. So expect fewer new brand launches, occasional shortages of some SKUs due to packaging rather than ingredient disruptions, and a bit more paper and carboard.
Take Action: Be flexible with your suppliers, help them shift to the environmentally friendly packaging that consumers say they want, and put more labor into keeping shelves looking full when specific SKUs aren’t available.
Load Up on Snacks: The same export dynamics for wheat also may affect corn and potatoes, of which the United States has historically been a large exporter to Mexico and Canada. Prices should hold steady for chips and pretzels, and one place for expanded offerings includes private label.
Take Action: Focus promotions on the snack aisle, including working to expand your private label offerings for potato chips, pretzels and related snacks.
Lean Into American Flavors: Both for fresh product and when suppliers or private label decide on new flavors, American crops are suddenly more attractive, at least when they’re in season.
Take Action: Consider going back to what’s tried and true – think citrus, berries, apples and pears not only as seasonal produce features, but also in CPGs as new product flavors.
Those are the coping mechanisms. In general, prices will be a bit higher, and that will hit pretty soon. In response, imports may slow down. That’s what tariffs do. While there are a few bright spots for shifting sales to bakery and chips, and a look ahead to more new products with traditional American flavors, the biggest challenge over the coming months will be to keep the center of the store interesting as packaging becomes decidedly less so. That’s partly a stocking challenge but also may speed the decline of a colorful center of the store.
Such is the nature of a volatile global trade environment, whether one of our own making or caused by a global health pandemic, Mother Nature or other forces beyond our control. The key is flexibility and being able to pivot.