Supply Chain Challenges: When Trade Policies Change Faster Than the Weather

Change is the constant in current trade policy, along with tariffs of some kind or another.

“What should I do now?” That’s the question that people in our industry are asking at a furious pace as news of new trade policies, tariffs and agreements come almost daily – and sometimes more often than that.

The tricky bit is to come up with an answer for navigating rapidly changing supply chain challenges that works no matter what the latest announcement is. That’s because by the time you read this, something will have changed.

That’s the nature of writing about trade policy since just after Jan. 6. Tariffs are telegraphed and delayed, suddenly announced or adjusted, exemptions are given for some products – you get the gist. Deals are struck, details may follow at some point, and until then, much will remain hanging in the balance. Shipments are delayed to wait out the latest circumstances, and supply chains are slowed. Orders placed aren’t fulfilled or prices are renegotiated. Or suddenly you or a supplier are stockpiling some import ahead of the next announcement, and monthly or quarterly financials are blown up.

What to Know

Changes are happening faster than our businesses can decide how to adjust. But beyond whatever’s in today’s headlines, for better or for worse, there are a few more enduring things that we do know:

Tariffs are now a part of the business environment. There are many reasons that the Trump administration favors them, and one is to create a new revenue stream for the government. We can count on them staying in some form and driving prices up.

Policy making and policy announcements are occurring more frequently and much faster than new business deals can be made, suppliers set up or category plans revised.

China is our largest trading partner and is getting “special attention.”

One of the intended benefits of tariffs – at least a century or so ago before global trade blossomed – is to boost domestic consumption.

Overall, with higher prices, revenue may hold stable, but velocity will decline. Maybe Liberation Day means that this Independence Day, Americans can get by with just two cans of beer instead of a 24-pack, or two hot dogs instead of a whole pack, and pay just about the same price.