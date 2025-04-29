How Tariffs Could Hurt America's Independent Grocers

NGA warns that rising tariffs could result in dominant national retail chains securing priority access to products while smaller, independent and regional grocers are left to deal with empty shelves.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the nation’s independent community grocers, sent a letter on April 28 to Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson calling for close monitoring and enforcement action in response to the competitive risks posed by new and proposed tariffs on imported goods.

In its letter, NGA warned that rising tariffs could disrupt the food supply chain, much like the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it said that dominant national retail chains secured priority access to scarce products while smaller, independent and regional grocers were left to deal with empty shelves and frustrated customers.

“Independent grocers once again face the risk of being pushed to the back of the supply line if tariffs trigger product shortages,” said Chris Jones, the chief government relations officer at NGA. “We are already seeing public news of large national chains pressuring suppliers to absorb tariff-related costs, worsening existing power imbalances and threatening fair competition.”

NGA mentions similar disruptions in its letter, referencing FTC’s own 2024 report that documented supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report concluded that suppliers were forced to prioritize large national chains, leaving independent and regional grocers with product shortages and higher prices.

“When Main Street grocers are sidelined in favor of dominant chains, we risk a repeat of 2020, which neither community grocers nor their customers can afford” Jones added.