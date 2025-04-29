How Tariffs Could Hurt America's Independent Grocers
In the letter, NGA specifically called on the FTC to:
- Issue a statement to market participants to remind suppliers of their obligations under the Robinson-Patman Act that prices, promotions and services must be provided to large and small purchasers on proportionately equal terms;
- Monitor how tariff-related disruptions affect supplier pricing and product allocation across retail channels;
- Investigate whether dominant grocery chains are using their buyer power to extract anticompetitive concessions or impose the cost of tariffs on smaller competitors; and
- Enforce existing antitrust laws, including the Robinson-Patman Act, to prevent the use of buyer power to distort fair competition in the food supply chain.
“As President Trump works to rebuild American industry, it’s vital that we ensure the same communities the president is trying to help are not harmed by anticompetitive practices,” Jones continued. “Independent grocers are the backbone of food access in rural and disadvantaged communities across the country — and they deserve a fair shot.”
