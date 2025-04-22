2 Minority Businesses Collaborate to Bring Food Equity to Boston Neighborhood

Two Cape Verdean-owned companies are working together to bring a much-needed grocery store to the growing area of Roxbury, Mass.

Cruz Cos., one of the largest 100% Black-owned construction and real estate development and management enterprises, has revealed that John B. Cruz Construction was selected to transform a former Walgreens site into the first Boston-area location for growing regional grocer Vicente’s Supermarket.

The project brings together two Cape Verdean-owned companies to add the much-needed grocery store in the growing area of Roxbury, Mass. Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, called it “a win-win for the community.”

“We are delighted to work with Vicente’s Supermarket to create a beautiful and welcoming new store in Roxbury,” said Justin Cruz, COO of Roxbury, Mass.-based Cruz Cos. “This project, our first with Vicente’s Supermarket, reflects the growth and positive direction that our companies and other Cape Verdean businesses are taking in the greater Boston region.”

The project is targeting mid-to-late fourth quarter 2025 for completion.