 Skip to main content

2 Minority Businesses Collaborate to Bring Food Equity to Boston Neighborhood

John B. Cruz Construction tapped to build Vicente’s Supermarket
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
John B. Cruz Construction
Two Cape Verdean-owned companies are working together to bring a much-needed grocery store to the growing area of Roxbury, Mass.

Cruz Cos., one of the largest 100% Black-owned construction and real estate development and management enterprises, has revealed that John B. Cruz Construction was selected to transform a former Walgreens site into the first Boston-area location for growing regional grocer Vicente’s Supermarket.

The project brings together two Cape Verdean-owned companies to add the much-needed grocery store in the growing area of Roxbury, Mass. Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, called it “a win-win for the community.” 

[RELATED: The Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling]

“We are delighted to work with Vicente’s Supermarket to create a beautiful and welcoming new store in Roxbury,” said Justin Cruz, COO of Roxbury, Mass.-based Cruz Cos. “This project, our first with Vicente’s Supermarket, reflects the growth and positive direction that our companies and other Cape Verdean businesses are taking in the greater Boston region.”

The project is targeting mid-to-late fourth quarter 2025 for completion.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Brockton, Mass.-based Vicente’s Supermarket, founded in 1994 by Manuel Vicente, serves a unique niche with imported products from Brazil, Cape Verde and elsewhere. Operated by Vicente’s children, Brian and Jason Barbosa, the company operates four other locations in areas with large Cape Verdean communities, including the New England cities of Brockton and New Bedford, Mass., and Pawtucket, R.I.

Cruz Cos. was established in 1948. One of the oldest and largest minority-owned companies in the United States, Cruz Cos. is a third-generation business with three key divisions: The John B. Cruz Construction Co. is responsible for landmark projects and developments across the region; Cruz Development Corp. produces buildings, maintaining high standards of workmanship; and Cruz Management Co. Inc., provides residential housing management services. 

“We’ve also established Cruz C.A.R.E.S., giving back to our communities through scholarships, enrichment programs and fun outdoor adventures,” added Cruz.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds