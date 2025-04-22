2 Minority Businesses Collaborate to Bring Food Equity to Boston Neighborhood
Brockton, Mass.-based Vicente’s Supermarket, founded in 1994 by Manuel Vicente, serves a unique niche with imported products from Brazil, Cape Verde and elsewhere. Operated by Vicente’s children, Brian and Jason Barbosa, the company operates four other locations in areas with large Cape Verdean communities, including the New England cities of Brockton and New Bedford, Mass., and Pawtucket, R.I.
Cruz Cos. was established in 1948. One of the oldest and largest minority-owned companies in the United States, Cruz Cos. is a third-generation business with three key divisions: The John B. Cruz Construction Co. is responsible for landmark projects and developments across the region; Cruz Development Corp. produces buildings, maintaining high standards of workmanship; and Cruz Management Co. Inc., provides residential housing management services.
“We’ve also established Cruz C.A.R.E.S., giving back to our communities through scholarships, enrichment programs and fun outdoor adventures,” added Cruz.