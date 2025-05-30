Albertsons Digital Shopping Pro to Speak at GroceryTech 2025
Pavlovich is a seasoned, customer-centric digital leader renowned for her expertise in cultivating and motivating high-performing teams dedicated to crafting unparalleled omnichannel customer experiences. Responsible for the digital product strategy and management of Albertsons' mobile app and website, she works closely with her team to provide seamless, connected experiences to millions of digitally engaged in-store shoppers.
Under Pavlovich’s leadership, Albertsons has achieved significant milestones, including winning a Webby Award for Best Shopping and Retail App, two Stevie awards for Best User Experience, the "Top 1% E-Commerce UX Award" from Baymard Institute, and recognition from Ipsos for best e-commerce experience. These accomplishments, among others, have yielded digital growth consistently above 20% year over year. Pavlovich is steering Albertsons toward a “connected experience” strategy that revolutionizes how both digital and in-person consumers perceive their local grocer.
Among her many achievements, Pavlovich was recently named to Reuters’ Trailblazing Women list and won a Forrester Customer-Obsessed Leadership award.
Pavlovich joins a stellar lineup of experts on this year's GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as Walmart, Albertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Save A Lot, Heritage Grocers Group, Giant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.
Join the conversation that’s driving the next wave of tech innovation in grocery by registering for GroceryTech today.