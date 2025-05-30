Albertsons Digital Shopping Pro to Speak at GroceryTech 2025

As today’s grocery shoppers demand greater convenience, personalization and value across every touchpoint, Albertsons Cos. is leading the way with a digitally integrated approach to modern retail. Find out how during the upcoming GroceryTech event.

On June 10-12, Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event, at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are driving real tech transformation. In addition to future-focused insights, attendees will discover breakthrough solutions from leading partners that modernize operations and deliver business impact.

For instance, Jill Pavlovich, SVP of digital shopping experience at Albertsons Cos., will take to the stage for the “Seamless by Design: How Albertsons is Reimagining the Digital Grocery Journey” session. This dynamic session will explore how Albertsons is merging online and in-store experiences to create a frictionless customer journey powered by data, AI and customer insight. From personalized planning tools to next-gen fulfillment and in-aisle tech, attendees will learn how Albertsons is streamlining every step of the shopping process.