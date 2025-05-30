 Skip to main content

Albertsons Digital Shopping Pro to Speak at GroceryTech 2025

Jill Pavlovich to share how retailer merges online and in-store experiences to create a frictionless customer journey
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech 2025

As today’s grocery shoppers demand greater convenience, personalization and value across every touchpoint, Albertsons Cos. is leading the way with a digitally integrated approach to modern retail. Find out how during the upcoming GroceryTech event.  

On June 10-12, Progressive Grocer will host its annual GroceryTech event, at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are driving real tech transformation. In addition to future-focused insights, attendees will discover breakthrough solutions from leading partners that modernize operations and deliver business impact. 

For instance, Jill Pavlovich, SVP of digital shopping experience at Albertsons Cos., will take to the stage for the “Seamless by Design: How Albertsons is Reimagining the Digital Grocery Journey” session. This dynamic session will explore how Albertsons is merging online and in-store experiences to create a frictionless customer journey powered by data, AI and customer insight. From personalized planning tools to next-gen fulfillment and in-aisle tech, attendees will learn how Albertsons is streamlining every step of the shopping process.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Pavlovich is a seasoned, customer-centric digital leader renowned for her expertise in cultivating and motivating high-performing teams dedicated to crafting unparalleled omnichannel customer experiences. Responsible for the digital product strategy and management of Albertsons' mobile app and website, she works closely with her team to provide seamless, connected experiences to millions of digitally engaged in-store shoppers.  

Under Pavlovich’s leadership, Albertsons has achieved significant milestones, including winning a Webby Award for Best Shopping and Retail App, two Stevie awards for Best User Experience, the "Top 1% E-Commerce UX Award" from Baymard Institute, and recognition from Ipsos for best e-commerce experience. These accomplishments, among others, have yielded digital growth consistently above 20% year over year. Pavlovich is steering Albertsons toward a “connected experience” strategy that revolutionizes how both digital and in-person consumers perceive their local grocer.

Among her many achievements, Pavlovich was recently named to Reuters’ Trailblazing Women list and won a Forrester Customer-Obsessed Leadership award. 

Pavlovich joins a stellar lineup of experts on this year's GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as WalmartAlbertsons Cos., Sam’s ClubSave A LotHeritage Grocers GroupGiant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here

Join the conversation that’s driving the next wave of tech innovation in grocery by registering for GroceryTech today. 

REGISTER
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

GroceryTech 2025 Lineup

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds