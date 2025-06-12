Costco to Offer Early Shopping Hours for Executive Members

Costco Wholesale Corp. is introducing a new benefit for its executive members.

The warehouse club said it would begin allowing executive members in the United States to shop an hour earlier than standard members, according to an email to employees confirmed by USA TODAY. Upper-level members will be able to shop at 9 a.m. starting June 30.

"Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco," the email said.

Costco also revealed that executive members will receive a monthly $10 credit for orders of $150 placed through the company's "Same-Day" service or Instacart.

Executive members were previously offered extended shopping hours at some locations, but the perk was phased out in recent years.