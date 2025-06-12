Costco to Offer Early Shopping Hours for Executive Members
These perks for its upper-level shoppers are part of Costco’s aim to increase the overall value of its membership, including extending gas station opening hours and lowering prices on some key items such as eggs, butter and olive oil.
The warehouse operator recently reported stronger sales and comps third quarter. During the quarter, Costco’s net sales rose 8% year-over-year (YoY) to hit $61.96 billion, while comps grew by 5.7%. Net income for Q3 came in at $1.9 billion versus $1.68 billion last year. Earnings per share (EPS), which reached $4.28, were slightly above the forecast of $4.24.
Costco also expanded its footprint and its base during Q3. The company opened nine new warehouses in that time frame and saw a membership fee bump of 10.4%. As for the rest of the year, the operator expects to unveil 10 more warehouses during Q4.
Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.