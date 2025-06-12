 Skip to main content

Costco to Offer Early Shopping Hours for Executive Members

Benefit part of retailer’s initiative to increase the overall value of membership
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Costco
Costco is offering a new benefit for executive members.

Costco Wholesale Corp. is introducing a new benefit for its executive members.

The warehouse club said it would begin allowing executive members in the United States to shop an hour earlier than standard members, according to an email to employees confirmed by USA TODAY. Upper-level members will be able to shop at 9 a.m. starting June 30.

"Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco," the email said.

Costco also revealed that executive members will receive a monthly $10 credit for orders of $150 placed through the company's "Same-Day" service or Instacart.

Executive members were previously offered extended shopping hours at some locations, but the perk was phased out in recent years.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

These perks for its upper-level shoppers are part of Costco’s aim to increase the overall value of its membership, including extending gas station opening hours and lowering prices on some key items such as eggs, butter and olive oil.

The warehouse operator recently reported stronger sales and comps third quarter. During the quarter, Costco’s net sales rose 8% year-over-year (YoY) to hit $61.96 billion, while comps grew by 5.7%. Net income for Q3 came in at $1.9 billion versus $1.68 billion last year. Earnings per share (EPS), which reached $4.28, were slightly above the forecast of $4.24.

Costco also expanded its footprint and its base during Q3. The company opened nine new warehouses in that time frame and saw a membership fee bump of 10.4%. As for the rest of the year, the operator expects to unveil 10 more warehouses during Q4. 

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds