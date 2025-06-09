Amazon Steps Up Its Pharmacy Approach

To set up caregiver support, customers can log into their Amazon Pharmacy account and send an invitation to their caregiver using their mobile phone number. The caregiver will receive a secure link over SMS and — after confirming a few details like the customer’s date of birth — and can then start managing medications through their own Amazon account.

The second update: Customers with Medicare insurance can now access PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy, making it easier to manage multiple medications with pre-sorted, labeled packets delivered right to their door. With PillPack, customers receive their medications packaged into personalized, tear-away packets organized and labeled by date and time.

PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy helps customers with two or more recurring prescriptions by providing monthly shipments of personalized, pre-sorted medication packets. Each packet is clearly labeled with date and time, eliminating the need to manage multiple pill bottles and making it easier for customers to follow their prescribed routines. With this expansion, more than 50 million Medicare Part D beneficiaries who manage multiple daily medications are now eligible to use their insurance for PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy.

To enroll in PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy, customers can log into their Amazon Pharmacy account and click “Sign up for PillPack.” After selecting eligible medications and reviewing insurance and delivery details, customers can complete their signup and start receiving their medications in packets. Amazon Pharmacy will coordinate the refill schedules so that multiple medications can all be delivered at the same time each month.

Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare Part D nationwide and Medicaid in select states.

“These updates deliver what our customers have been asking for — simpler medication management for themselves and their loved ones,” said John Love, VP of Amazon Pharmacy. “Whether you’re a caregiver juggling multiple prescriptions for an aging parent, or a customer who could benefit from the convenience of pre-sorted packets delivered reliably each month, we’re removing barriers and making pharmacy work better for you.”

